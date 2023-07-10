Warehouse Robotics Market Upcoming Growth By Top Key Players with a CAGR of 13.2% by 2030

Global warehouse robotics market witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the rise in investment in various end-user industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse Robotics Market by Product Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Scara Robots, Parallel Robots, and Cartesian Robots), Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, and Packaging), and End User (E-Commerce, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal and Machinery, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The global warehouse robotics market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2030.

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented based on type of robot, function, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, mobile, parallel robots, and Cartesian robots. Presently, mobile robots are the most dominant robots in the global market, followed by stationery articulated robots, and SCARA robots are expected to lose their market share due to surge in the use of autonomous mobile robots. Stationery articulated robots are expected to grow at 7.5%, while mobile robots are expected to grow at 6.5%, during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in the e-commerce, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries is expected to boost the adoption of these robots in the near future.

Several manufacturers in the global warehouse robotics market stopped their business activities in 2020 due to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on industrial activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the warehouse robotics manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of ABB Ltd. dropped by 6.6% from April 2019 to March 2020. In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global warehouse robotics. However, the market is projected to cover from the 1st quarter of 2023, due to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global warehouse robotics industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the market re-opened at full pace with a start of 2022.

Top Players:

The key players operating in the warehouse robotics industry include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa, Electric Corp., Amazon Robotics (Amazon.com Inc.), Yamaha Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG.

Key Segments:

On the basis of function, the market is categorized into pick & place, assembling-dissembling, transportation, and packaging. Pick & place is the segment having highest revenue followed by packaging. The pick & place segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into e-commerce, automotive, food & beverages, electronics & electrical, metal, pharmaceuticals, and others. The e-commerce segment holds the maximum share in the market, followed by the automotive industry.

On the basis of region, he market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest user of warehouse robotics, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the global warehouse robotics market share due to growth in the e-commerce, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and electronic & electrical industries during the forecast period.

