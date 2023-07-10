Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Strong Second Quarter Gold Production; Announces Timing of Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced preliminary production results from both of its mines and smelter for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

“Our mining operations continue to perform well and delivered another strong quarter of production in the second quarter,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong performance year-to-date positions us well to achieve our 2023 guidance targets for gold and copper production.”

Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the second quarter and six months are provided in the table below:

Ore

processed Metals contained in

concentrate produced Payable metals in

concentrate sold Complex

concentrate

smelted

(Kt) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.)

(Kt) Q2 2023 Chelopech 550.9 44.4 7.9 33.8 6.5 - Ada Tepe 190.1 31.9 - 31.2 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 49.5 Consolidated 741.0 76.3 7.9 65.0 6.5 49.5 YTD 2023 Chelopech 1,097.0 79.7 15.1 64.9 12.9 - Ada Tepe 381.6 65.2 - 63.6 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 99.1 Consolidated 1,478.6 144.9 15.1 128.5 12.9 99.1 2023 full-year guidance(1) 2,820 – 3,010 270 – 315 30 – 35 245 – 290 26 – 31 200 – 230

(1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, issued on May 4, 2023 and available at www.sedar.com and at www.dundeeprecious.com .





Operational Highlights

Chelopech produced approximately 44.4 K oz. of gold and 7.9 Mlbs. of copper in the second quarter, which increased compared to the first quarter of the year as a result of higher grades, as expected per the mine plan. Payable metals in concentrate sold was 33.9 K oz. and is expected to be higher in the second half of 2023, relating to timing of sales and higher gold payable terms. Chelopech is on track to achieve 2023 guidance for production and payable metals sold.

Ada Tepe continued to deliver strong performance, producing approximately 31.9 K oz. of gold in the second quarter, in-line with expectations. Ada Tepe is on track to achieve 2023 production guidance.



The Tsumeb smelter processed approximately 49.5 K tonnes of complex concentrate in the second quarter, which was below expectations due to unplanned downtime related to the off-gas systems. The Company plans to undertake additional maintenance in the off-gas system, which is expected to resolve this issue, concurrently with the Ausmelt furnace maintenance scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. Complex concentrate smelted is currently tracking at the low-end of the 2023 guidance range, and the Company plans to provide an update with its second quarter financial results.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

In line with its disciplined capital allocation framework, DPM continues to return capital to shareholders through a sustainable quarterly dividend and share repurchases under its Normal Course Issue Bid (“NCIB”).

During the second quarter, DPM repurchased approximately 3,507,000 common shares at an average price of US$7.26 (Cdn$9.76) per share for a total of approximately US$25.5 million. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased approximately 4,798,000 common shares at an average price of US$7.05 (Cdn$9.50) per share for a total of approximately US$33.8 million.

As previously announced in May 2023, DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.04 per share on July 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.

Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results

The Company plans to release its second quarter 2023 operating and financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The news release, MD&A and condensed interim consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com .

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9 AM EDT, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate via conference call, register in advance at the link in the following table to receive the dial-in information as well as a personalized PIN code to access the call.

Conference call date and time Wednesday, August 2, 2023

9AM EDT Call registration https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2f7e64048f264860a6672fee91c83fd2 Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wu2t5ro7 Replay Archive will be available on www.dundeeprecious.com



About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

