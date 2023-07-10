BIO-key Customers in Florida and Illinois Migrate Their Identity and Access Management to the Cloud with PortalGuard® IDaaS

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that existing customers West Aurora School District 129 in Aurora, IL and Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, FL are migrating to BIO-key’s PortalGuard® IDaaS cloud-based identity management solution, a significant step in modernizing their IAM capabilities. By adopting IDaaS, West Aurora and Gulf Coast can centralize and streamline their identity management processes while taking advantage of cloud scalability, flexibility, and security while providing an enhanced user experience - all with improved administrative capabilities.



In today's digital landscape, where secure access to educational resources is crucial, West Aurora and Gulf Coast recognized the need for a comprehensive IAM solution. By partnering with BIO-key, the school district and college aim to streamline and enhance how they manage user identities and access privileges. The PortalGuard IDaaS platform brings multiple benefits to West Aurora and Gulf Coast, including Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality so students, faculty, and staff can enjoy a seamless login experience across multiple applications and systems, eliminating the hassle of remembering multiple passwords. Further, implementing robust Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) ensures an additional layer of security, safeguarding sensitive educational data from unauthorized access. West Aurora and Gulf Coast end users can leverage seventeen authentication methods, including SMS-based codes, push notifications, biometrics, and hardware tokens, to add an extra layer of security for access to digital resources.

By migrating to the PortalGuard IDaaS platform, West Aurora and Gulf Coast are embracing cloud integration, enabling seamless management of identities across their hybrid environments which combine on-premises resources and cloud-based services. PortalGuard ensures consistent identity management practices and a unified user experience across various platforms. West Aurora and Gulf Coast will also benefit from the scalability and flexibility offered by the PortalGuard IDaaS platform which can effortlessly accommodate changing user populations, increased application usage, and future expansion.

"We are thrilled to support our customers’ migration to the PortalGuard IDaaS platform," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "Our growing base of education customer migrations to IDaaS underscore BIO-key’s commitment to providing secure, and seamless access to educational resources for all students, faculty, and staff. By modernizing our customers’ IAM capabilities we help then ensure \\ a safe and productive digital learning environment."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on-premises solutions.

