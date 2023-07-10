Mullen Automotive Announces Start of the 2023 ‘Strikingly Different’ EV Tour; Commencing Aug. 20, 2023, in Austin, TX

/EIN News/ -- The Mullen FIVE EV Crossover will be back on tour this summer with more U.S. stops and additional EV vehicles, including the Mullen FIVE RS EV Sport Crossover, the Mullen GT Electric Sports Car, the Mullen ONE Class 1 Commercial EV Cargo Van, the Mullen THREE Commercial Class 3 Electric Truck and Bollinger B2 Pickup Truck

BREA, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the beginning of the 2023 “Strikingly Different” EV Tour, which will commence on Aug. 20 in Austin, Texas. With the tremendous success of the Mullen FIVE tour in 2022, additional EVs have been added to the 2023 segment, including:

Mullen FIVE EV Crossover

Mullen FIVE RS High-Performance Sport EV Crossover

Mullen GT High-Performance Electric Sports Car

Mullen ONE Class 1 Commercial EV Cargo Van

Mullen THREE Class 3 Commercial Low Cab Forward

Bollinger B2 Electric Pickup Truck

The tour will commence late summer on Aug. 20, 2023, and continue through November 2023, and will cover the East Coast, Midwest and Northwest before finishing up in California. Initial announced locations include:

Austin, TX – Aug. 20 & 21 at Circuit of Americas

New Orleans, LA – Aug. 29 & 30 at NOLA Motorsports Park

Washington, D.C and Philadelphia, PA – Sept. 18 & 19 at Dover Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, NV – Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Additional tour stops on East Coast, Midwest, Northwest and West Coast to be announced soon

Like last year, Mullen FIVE reservation holders and investors will have the priority to secure a spot on the upcoming tour; however, Mullen anticipates being able to accommodate all interested participants due to more vehicles and tour stops in 2023. Further locations and details on how to register can be accessed here .

This year on tour, the public will have the opportunity to experience Mullen’s commercial and retail EV lineup, interact with some of the partners Mullen is closely working with, as well as check out the latest electric vehicle technology that the Company has been working on including PERSONA.

AI-powered PERSONA is Mullen’s proprietary advanced facial recognition technology, which bridges the gap between driver and vehicle by personalizing the overall vehicle experience. PERSONA was first consumer tested on the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover during the 2022 “Strikingly Different” U.S. Tour. Firsthand feedback and survey data from the tour were extremely positive, with a majority of the participants indicating that PERSONA was a unique technology and concept they could see themselves using. Based on the positive feedback from last year’s tour, Mullen recently announced that it would be integrating PERSONA into its overall commercial and consumer vehicle lineups.

“After the incredible success we had last year with the tour, we obviously had to make it bigger this year by covering more stops and featuring more vehicles,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “One of the more exciting highlights of this year’s tour has to be the ultra-high-performance Mullen FIVE RS, which we have been working on for a while to compete with some of the best and most well-known and regarded automotive marquees.”

The Mullen FIVE RS is an ultra-high-performance EV that will feature a top speed of over 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.95 seconds. The vehicle will be equipped with 800-volt architecture, all-wheel drive, a two-speed gearbox, and over 1,100 horsepower.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.





To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

