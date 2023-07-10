Submit Release
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.


Investor Inquiries:
ICR Westwicke
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Ron O’Brien
communications@organo.com

