U.S. Travel Accommodation Market Top Players, Size, Share, Market Worth, Trends By 2031

U.S. Travel Accommodation Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. travel accommodation sector is thriving market that has experienced substantial expansion and encountered diverse obstacles in recent times. Numerous trends and drivers of growth have shaped the industry, along with specific factors and challenges that have impacted its course. The travel accommodation market in the United States has undergone consistent development due to variety of prevailing trends. Several catalysts have propelled the advancement of the U.S. travel accommodation market. The growth of the sharing economy, exemplified by platforms such as Airbnb, has disrupted the conventional hotel industry and provided alternative lodging options for travelers. Furthermore, the integration of technology and innovation has enriched the guest experience, resulting in heightened customer satisfaction and loyalty. Nevertheless, industry also confronts various challenges.

One such obstacle is the intensifying competition among accommodation providers, encompassing hotels, home-sharing platforms, and online travel agencies. This cutthroat competition places pressure on pricing strategies and profit margins. Moreover, concerns regarding safety, security, and regulatory compliance within the sharing economy have posed challenges for both consumers and providers. Despite these hurdles, the U.S. travel accommodation market presents multitude of business opportunities. The demand for distinctive and tailored travel experiences has created niche for boutique hotels and home-sharing platforms.

The U.S. Travel Accommodation market is segmented into type, application, price point, mode of booking and region. The type segment comprises hotel, hostel, resort, vacation rental, and others. The applications covered in the study include leisure, professional, and others. On the basis of price point, the market is categorized into economy, mid-range, and luxury. Depending on mode of booking, it is segregated into online travel agency, hotel website, and others.

The major players in the travel accommodation industry that have been analyzed in this report include Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Wyndham Hotel Group, AccorHotels, Best Western International, La Quinta Inns & Suites.

Key findings of the study

• By type, travel accommodation market analysis shows that the vacation rentals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2031.

• By price point, the luxury travel accommodation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the travel accommodation market forecast period.

• By mode of booking, the online travel agency is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031

