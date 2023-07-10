Submit Release
NKGen Announces Poster Presentation at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (“NKGen”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapies, today announced that it will have a poster presentation at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (“AAIC”) to be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands and online from July 16–20, 2023.

NKGen will present interim Phase I trial data on SNK01 (autologous non-genetically modified NK cells) to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Use of Expanded Non-Genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (SNK01) with Enhanced Cytotoxicity in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease – Interim Report of a Phase I Trial
   
Presenting Author: Paul Y. Song, M.D.
   
Session Type: Poster
Session Title: Drug Development: Human
Session Time: Sunday, July 16, 2023; 8:45 AM – 4:15 PM CEST
Poster Board Number: #72909
Location: Exhibit Hall
   
Information about the AAIC can be found at: https://aaic.alz.org/.
   

About NKGen

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapies. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of NKGen’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon NKGen’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, NKGen undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the data on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Internal Contact:
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
949-396-6830
dchua@nkgenbiotech.com

External Contacts:
Chris Calabrese
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


