New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buying Franchise Owner in Naperville, IL

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 43rd Cash Home Buying Franchise in Naperville, IL

/EIN News/ -- NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 43rd location in Naperville, IL! The brand-new franchise location—led by Erica Vasquez, will now be able to buy and sell homes in DuPage and Will Counties in Illinois.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When asked why she wanted to start a business flipping houses, Erica said, “I've had a lifelong passion and interest in real estate, so the idea of getting involved in flipping houses has been intriguing. Not only can I buy and sell houses, but having the opportunity to improve them and add value will be the icing on the cake!”

“New Again Houses Naperville will absolutely be making a positive impact in the community by increasing the beautification of our neighborhoods which will attract the type of people and families that care about their community,” said Erica. “Our goal is to help create a safe and friendly place to live and raise a family.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Naperville, IL, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/il/naperville

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110