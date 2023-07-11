Craft Beer Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD of 186,590 million by 2025

Craft Beer Market

The significant craft beer market growth has resulted in the growth in the availability of technical equipment and capital allowing brewing on a small scale.

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer. In recent years, craft beer has become available in microbrewery formats. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global craft beer market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly a 43.6% share of the craft beer market. The rise in demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drives the craft beer market, in terms of value.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6032

Microbrewers have been producing and selling beer with characteristic product offerings among its target customers, which has resulted in homogeneous market. This has allowed craft brewers to establish their independent segment in the global craft beer market. For instance, as of 2017, the U.S. had more than 6,266 craft breweries operating in the country accounting to $26 billion retail value sales.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Carlsberg Group

Heineken N.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Radeberger Brewery

Erdinger Brewery

BAVARIA N.V.

Lasco Brewery

Diageo PLC

Oettinger Brewery

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the global craft beer market revenue in 2018 and is projected to lead the trail by 2025. Ongoing consumer shift in preferences and tastes has encouraged the brewers in the region to introduce varieties in alcoholic beverages. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.70% till 2025. People in the region are increasingly attracted to premium products & services and are more likely to buy craft beer of imported IPAs as well as imported brands.

In the view of entering into the craft brewery segment, some of the key players in the global beer industry, have been strategizing on initiating important mergers and acquisitions. For instance, AB InBev, acquired some of the major players in the craft beer industry. In the recent years, the company acquired Goose Island (U.S.), Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil), Bogotá Beer Company (Columbia), Birra del Borgo (Italy) as well as Belgian Bosteels brewery, a seventh-generation small family brewery and producer of award-winning Tripel Karmeliet. Recently, Heineken took over the Lagunitas Brewing Company and declared that it would expand this brand into the world’s first global craft beer brand.

The global craft beer market is segmented into distribution channel, product type, age group, and region. The distribution channel is segmented into on-trade as well as off-trade. By age group it is 20-35 years old, 40 – 54 years old and 55 years and above.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝟏𝟓% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f7fd153e4a1bda264f14afc0637e35c5

The rise in demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drives the craft beer market, in terms of value. Microbrewers have been producing and selling beer with characteristic product offerings among its target customers, which has resulted in homogeneous market. This has allowed craft brewers to establish their independent segment in the global craft beer market. For instance, as of 2017, the U.S. had more than 6,266 craft breweries operating in the country accounting to $26 billion retail value sales.

With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association. The key motive behind forming such organizations is to stimulate activity of the first entrants in the craft beer segment, thereby sustaining the demand for specialized products against mass-produced beer. One of the ideal examples of such consumer association is Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The advent of CAMRA inspired similar organizations in other countries, such as PINT in the Netherlands and Humulus Lupulus in Spain.

Based on end-user, the off-trade segment held the lion's share in 2018, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global craft beer market. Increase in the craze for purchasing beer from retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, and wines & spirits shops has spurred the growth of the segment. At the same time, the on-trade segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2025. Rise in inclination toward hopping bars, restaurants, coffee shops, clubs, and hotels has propelled the growth.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6032

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

