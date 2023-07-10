Dental Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $8.7 billion | MarketsandMarketsTM
The dental equipment market is poised to reach $8.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027, report published by MarketsandMarkets™.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $8.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors driving the growth of the dental equipment market include increasing incidence of dental disorders and rise in dental tourism in emerging countries. On the other hand, dental imaging devices are expensive which hampers affordability and impedes the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=784
Growth Drivers of Dental Equipment Market from macro to micro:
Macro Level Growth Drivers:
Population demographics: Increasing global population and a growing aging population contribute to a larger base of potential patients in need of dental care.
Rising awareness of oral hygiene: Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of oral health and preventive dental care increases the demand for dental services and equipment.
Economic conditions: Improving economic conditions and rising disposable incomes enable individuals to invest in advanced dental treatments and technologies.
Dental insurance coverage: Increasing dental insurance coverage and favorable reimbursement policies make dental care more accessible to a larger population, driving the demand for dental equipment.
Micro Level Growth Drivers:
Dental professionals' preferences: Dentists and dental clinics seek technologically advanced and ergonomic equipment that enhances their clinical capabilities and improves patient outcomes.
Evolving treatment techniques: Advancements in dental treatment techniques, such as minimally invasive procedures and cosmetic dentistry, drive the demand for specific equipment and tools, such as lasers and intraoral cameras.
Patient demand: Increasing patient expectations for comfortable and efficient dental procedures contribute to the adoption of advanced dental equipment that enhances the patient experience.
Buy Dental Equipment Industry Report (354 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=784
Major Players in Dental Equipment Market:
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Align Technology Inc. (US), A-dec (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Group (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies Inc. (US), PreXion Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany), and Among Others
Hypothetic challenges of Dental Equipment Market in near future:
Cost and Affordability: The cost of advanced dental equipment can be high, making it challenging for small dental practices and clinics to invest in the latest technologies. Affordability issues could limit widespread adoption and hinder market expansion.
Technological Obsolescence: Rapid advancements in technology can render existing dental equipment obsolete within a short span of time. Dental professionals may hesitate to invest in expensive equipment if they fear it will quickly become outdated, leading to potential financial losses.
Regulatory Compliance: The dental equipment market is subject to strict regulations and standards to ensure patient safety and quality of care. Adhering to these regulations and obtaining necessary certifications can be time-consuming and costly for manufacturers, potentially slowing down the introduction of new products.
Integration and Compatibility: As dental practices incorporate a variety of equipment and software, compatibility and seamless integration become crucial. The challenge lies in ensuring interoperability between different systems and devices, allowing for efficient data exchange and streamlined workflows.
Training and Education: The adoption of advanced dental equipment requires proper training and education for dental professionals. Ensuring that dentists and their staff receive adequate training on the usage and maintenance of new equipment can be a logistical challenge, potentially impacting its effective utilization.
Market Saturation: With the increasing number of manufacturers and suppliers in the dental equipment market, competition may intensify, leading to market saturation. Manufacturers will need to differentiate their products through innovation and unique features to stand out in a crowded marketplace.
Data Security and Privacy: The digitalization of dental practices and the use of interconnected devices increase the importance of data security and patient privacy. Protecting sensitive patient information from cyber threats and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations present ongoing challenges.
Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=784
Recent Developments:
In March 2022, ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), the administrative support team that serves the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, announced a new partnership with Planmeca.
In September 2021, Planmeca Group (Finland) acquired KaVo (Germany) which helped in strengthen Planmeca’s and KaVo’s positions as leading providers of innovative dental solutions.
In June 2021, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) acquired Propel Orthodontics (US) To create better opportunity and enhance its connection in the orthodontics segment.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=784
Related Reports:
Dental Digital X-ray Market by Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral (Panoramic), Extraoral (Digital Sensor), Hybrid), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Dental Hospitals, Forensic Laboratories), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2027
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-digital-x-ray-market-102002511.html
Medical Power Supply Market by Converter Type (AC-DC, DC-DC), Application (MRI, ECG, EEG, PET, CT Scan, Ultrasound, X-ray, RF Mammography, Surgical Equipment, Dental Equipment), Manufacturing Type (Enclosed, External, U Bracket) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-power-supply-market-1208.html
About MarketsandMarkets™:
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dental-equipments-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dental-equipments.asp
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt Ltd
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
+1 888-600-6441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube