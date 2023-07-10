Westerwood Global to Rebrand as WGNSTAR Following Acquisition of NSTAR

Unveiling New Solutions for Advanced Workforce and Asset Lifecycle Management

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and GARNER, N.C., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westerwood Global, a leading provider of managed service solutions, today announced its transformation and rebranding as WGNSTAR, following the acquisition of NSTAR® Global Services (NSTAR), a renowned leader in facility and equipment services and workforce management. This strategic move will leverage the powerful synergies between the two organizations and provide a more unified global infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to announce the coming together of Westerwood Global and NSTAR under the singular WGNSTAR brand. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for our company, solidifying our commitment to our combined teams as well as to future growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said Nigel Wenden, CEO of WGNSTAR. “With our new brand identity and unified global infrastructure, we are poised to redefine our industry and strengthen our position as a leader in the semiconductor market.”

WGNSTAR will leverage its combined capabilities to offer clients a broader range of exceptional services, including the following service offerings:

NVOLVE SM Managed Workforce Services: Fully managed teams of specialists that deliver complete solutions to existing functional scopes within your operation.

Fully managed teams of specialists that deliver complete solutions to existing functional scopes within your operation. NSURE SM Equipment Relocation & Asset Management Services: A comprehensive set of installation and relocation services, from single tool transfers to full-fab deinstallations.

A comprehensive set of installation and relocation services, from single tool transfers to full-fab deinstallations. NSOURCE SM Flexible Staffing & Direct Hire Services: A prequalified network of skilled technical workers and engineers who are readily available to assist with your internal hiring needs.

A prequalified network of skilled technical workers and engineers who are readily available to assist with your internal hiring needs. NFAB SM Equipment Support Services: Equipment support services including routine preventative maintenance, parts cleaning and kitting, electrical testing and calibration, and OEM partnering.

Equipment support services including routine preventative maintenance, parts cleaning and kitting, electrical testing and calibration, and OEM partnering. NFORM SM Training & Fabrication Services: A hands-on training center and maintenance shop that equips your workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in our ever-evolving industry.

A hands-on training center and maintenance shop that equips your workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in our ever-evolving industry. NSITESM SubFab & Facilities Services: Skilled resources to keep your SubFab and facilities safely operating and maintained.

“The inception of WGNSTAR successfully completes the unification of our two remarkable companies,” commented Darrell McDaniel, SVP North American Business Development for WGNSTAR. “We are committed to maintaining our operational excellence and are confident that this transformation will pave the way for even greater success and value to our partners.”

With its new identity, WGNSTAR is committed to providing leading workforce management and asset lifecycle management solutions that meet customers’ changing needs in today’s high-tech and semiconductor environments. For more information, visit https://wgnstar.com/.

About WGNSTAR

WGNSTAR, formerly Westerwood Global and NSTAR Global Services, is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, providing innovative and cost-efficient managed workforce services and asset lifecycle management solutions. We partner with our clients to build a custom approach which ensures we deliver a workforce solutions plan that is tailored to their specific operations and ultimate business goals. Our service offerings include managed workforce, equipment relocation, asset lifecycle management, flexible staffing, direct hire, facilities support, training, and fabrication. With headquarters in Ireland and regional offices throughout the United States, we are strategically located where our clients need us most.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Lundeen

Kiterocket

+1.218.398.0776 | ALundeen@kiterocket.com

Company Contact:

Geoffrey Stoddart

SVP Global Business Development, WGNSTAR

+44.7788.18.4463 | Geoffrey.Stoddart@WGNSTAR.com