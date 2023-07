High-Speed Camera Market to Project Sales of US$ 6.39 Billion by 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐ž๐ ๐œ๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐š ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ– ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is poised to reach a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ— ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/high-speed-camera-market Due to rising demand from several industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and media & entertainment sectors, the global high-speed camera market is likely to keep expanding in the upcoming years. The market is anticipated to reach a value of about US$ 6.39 billion by 2031, with the advent of new applications and use cases fueling additional expansion. Technology advancements have led to more compact and reasonably priced high-speed cameras.The rising use of high-speed cameras at major events, such as sporting competitions and movie theaters drives the global market. The developing tendency is likely to be aided by the expanding application of photogrammetry technologies across a number of industries. Due to their advantages over conventional cameras, high-speed cameras are highly sought after in all industries. Demand for high-speed cameras in the industrial sector is likely to increase due to the rising need for extremely detailed analysis, such as combustion testing and flow visualization in aerospace, pyrotechnics, explosives, and ballistics.The demand for smart and high-speed cameras for security and surveillance is anticipated to increase as governments in more countries invest more in building smart cities, which will boost market growth. For instance, in September 2022, the next generation of high-end cameras, the "SMART+," be powered by Hailo's cutting-edge AI chips, according to an announcement made today by Tattile, an Italian ANPR expert and member of the TKH Group. A new generation of smart cameras for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), mobility, and smart cities will be made possible by the integration of the Hailo-8TM AI processor into Tattile's new product range.๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ•%Due to its capacity to record high-quality images and movies in dimly illuminated settings, infrared high-speed cameras are utilized in several industries, including aerospace, defense, and scientific research. For instance, physicist Marcelo Saba, a researcher at Brazil's National Space Research Institute (INPE), and Ph.D. candidate Diego Rhamon were able to capture an exceptional image of lightning strikes demonstrating the linkages to neighboring buildings with the aid of a high-speed camera. The expansion of this market is due to the expanding use of infrared high-speed cameras for safety testing in the automobile industry and the rising demand for these cameras in applications for scientific research.๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐ž๐ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐š ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ ๐๐’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ”% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐žAccording to Astute Analytica's forecast, high-speed cameras with a frame rate of more than 50,000 FPS will generate more than 46% of the market's overall income. The growing demand for greater frame rates is one of the main factors. High-speed cameras with frame rates beyond 50,000 FPS can capture incredibly quick events and provide insights that lesser frame rate cameras would miss. Industries and research sectors need more precise data and extensive analysis. Thus, the need for high-speed cameras with greater frame rates has risen, propelling market expansion in this market.๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐ž๐ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ข๐ ๐„ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐†๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe demand for high-speed cameras with GigE connections is rising significantly in the global high-speed camera market. The simplicity of integrating high-speed cameras with GigE connections into the current network infrastructure is one of the main factors contributing to their appeal. This makes it possible for businesses and academic institutions to quickly and easily capture and distribute high-quality video data. Therefore, these cameras are more widely available and simpler to operate, which has fueled their rising demand and market dominance.High-speed cameras with GigE connections are becoming popular and profitable in the worldwide high-speed camera market due to their cost-effectiveness. The GigE interface is a widely adopted standard interface. Therefore, the hardware needed for GigE-based solutions is easily accessible and reasonably priced.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‹๐ข๐ค๐ž๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žโ€™๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐ž๐ ๐‚๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐š ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe Asia Pacific market is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This expansion is to several variables, including rising R&D expenditures, expanding industrial automation, and the expanding use of high-speed cameras across a range of industries. The study emphasizes the rising use of high-speed cameras across several sectors, including manufacturing, aerospace, and transportation, which is propelling market expansion in the region.While according to Astute Analytica's analysis, given the region's present market conditions and end-user development rate, Asia Pacific is more likely to overtake Europe's second-place ranking in the high-speed camera market. In 2022, the region generated a revenue share of over 25%, and by 2023, that proportion would rise to 27,6%, just 2% short of overtaking Europe. Although Europe has long been a prominent player in the market, its market expansion in recent years has lagged behind that of Asia Pacific.The market for high-speed cameras is expanding in the Asia Pacific region, which is also being aided by rising R&D expenditures. The need for high-speed cameras in the region is being driven by an increase in research and development activities across several disciplines, including engineering, physics, and life sciences. Hikvision's extensive product line, which includes high-speed cameras with cutting-edge features including high frame rates, high-resolution imagery, and longer cable lengths, is credited with the company's commanding market share. High-speed cameras are frequently used for research, testing, and quality control in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, and the automotive sector, where the company has a strong presence.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข SVS-Vistekโ€ข Basler AGโ€ข Teledyne FLIR LLCโ€ข ACT Camerasโ€ข FRAMOS GmbHโ€ข Hikvisionโ€ข HIKMICRO Sensing Technology Co., Ltdโ€ข Dahua Technologyโ€ข Omron Sentechโ€ข Toshiba Terryโ€ข JAIโ€ข CISโ€ข COGNEXโ€ข Keyence Corporationโ€ข Photronโ€ข AOS Technologies AGโ€ข Shimadzu Corporationโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐ž๐ ๐œ๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐š ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐'๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆ, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฆ๐ž ๐'๐š๐ญ๐ž, ๐"๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ, ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ž, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆโ€ข Visible RGBโ€ข Infraredโ€ข X-ray๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญโ€ข Image Sensorsโ€ข Processorsโ€ข Lensโ€ข Batteryโ€ข Memory Systems๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฆ๐ž ๐'๐š๐ญ๐žโ€ข 250 - 1, 000 FPSโ€ข 1, 001-10, 000 FPSโ€ข 10, 001-30, 000 FPSโ€ข 30, 001-50, 000 FPSโ€ข Above 50, 000 FPS๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญโ€ข 0-2,000 MPPSโ€ข >2,000 - 5,000 MPPSโ€ข >5,000 - 10,000 MPPSโ€ข >10,000 MPPS๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข VGA - 2 MPโ€ข 2-5 MPโ€ข >5 MP๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐žโ€ข CameraLinkโ€ข GigEโ€ข USBโ€ข Coax Pressโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Automotive & Transportationo Crash Test Imagingโ€ข Entertainment & Mediaโ€ข Consumer Electronicsโ€ข Research & Designo Digital Image Correlation (DIC)o Image Cytometryo Microfluidicso Particle Image Velocimetryโ€ข Industrial & Roboticso Surface and Bump Inspectiono Solar Panel Inspectiono Flying Splice Packagingo Machine Troubleshootingo Line Spray Analysiso 3D solder paste inspectionโ€ข Aerospace & Defenseo Motion Tracking & Analysiso Ballistics and Wind Tunnel Examinationsโ€ข Food & Beverages Industryo Vegetable Sortingo Baked Products Inspectiono Bottle Inspectionโ€ข Healthcare Industryo Spectroscopyo Live cell functionso Supersonic developmentโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New Zealandโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America 