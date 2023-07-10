High-Speed Camera Market to Project Sales of US$ 6.39 Billion by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is poised to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔.𝟑𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to rising demand from several industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and media & entertainment sectors, the global high-speed camera market is likely to keep expanding in the upcoming years. The market is anticipated to reach a value of about US$ 6.39 billion by 2031, with the advent of new applications and use cases fueling additional expansion. Technology advancements have led to more compact and reasonably priced high-speed cameras.
The rising use of high-speed cameras at major events, such as sporting competitions and movie theaters drives the global market. The developing tendency is likely to be aided by the expanding application of photogrammetry technologies across a number of industries. Due to their advantages over conventional cameras, high-speed cameras are highly sought after in all industries. Demand for high-speed cameras in the industrial sector is likely to increase due to the rising need for extremely detailed analysis, such as combustion testing and flow visualization in aerospace, pyrotechnics, explosives, and ballistics.
The demand for smart and high-speed cameras for security and surveillance is anticipated to increase as governments in more countries invest more in building smart cities, which will boost market growth. For instance, in September 2022, the next generation of high-end cameras, the "SMART+," be powered by Hailo's cutting-edge AI chips, according to an announcement made today by Tattile, an Italian ANPR expert and member of the TKH Group. A new generation of smart cameras for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), mobility, and smart cities will be made possible by the integration of the Hailo-8TM AI processor into Tattile's new product range.
𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟕%
Due to its capacity to record high-quality images and movies in dimly illuminated settings, infrared high-speed cameras are utilized in several industries, including aerospace, defense, and scientific research. For instance, physicist Marcelo Saba, a researcher at Brazil's National Space Research Institute (INPE), and Ph.D. candidate Diego Rhamon were able to capture an exceptional image of lightning strikes demonstrating the linkages to neighboring buildings with the aid of a high-speed camera. The expansion of this market is due to the expanding use of infrared high-speed cameras for safety testing in the automobile industry and the rising demand for these cameras in applications for scientific research.
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐅𝐏𝐒 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
According to Astute Analytica's forecast, high-speed cameras with a frame rate of more than 50,000 FPS will generate more than 46% of the market's overall income. The growing demand for greater frame rates is one of the main factors. High-speed cameras with frame rates beyond 50,000 FPS can capture incredibly quick events and provide insights that lesser frame rate cameras would miss. Industries and research sectors need more precise data and extensive analysis. Thus, the need for high-speed cameras with greater frame rates has risen, propelling market expansion in this market.
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐢𝐠𝐄 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
The demand for high-speed cameras with GigE connections is rising significantly in the global high-speed camera market. The simplicity of integrating high-speed cameras with GigE connections into the current network infrastructure is one of the main factors contributing to their appeal. This makes it possible for businesses and academic institutions to quickly and easily capture and distribute high-quality video data. Therefore, these cameras are more widely available and simpler to operate, which has fueled their rising demand and market dominance.
High-speed cameras with GigE connections are becoming popular and profitable in the worldwide high-speed camera market due to their cost-effectiveness. The GigE interface is a widely adopted standard interface. Therefore, the hardware needed for GigE-based solutions is easily accessible and reasonably priced.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞’𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Asia Pacific market is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This expansion is to several variables, including rising R&D expenditures, expanding industrial automation, and the expanding use of high-speed cameras across a range of industries. The study emphasizes the rising use of high-speed cameras across several sectors, including manufacturing, aerospace, and transportation, which is propelling market expansion in the region.
While according to Astute Analytica's analysis, given the region's present market conditions and end-user development rate, Asia Pacific is more likely to overtake Europe's second-place ranking in the high-speed camera market. In 2022, the region generated a revenue share of over 25%, and by 2023, that proportion would rise to 27,6%, just 2% short of overtaking Europe. Although Europe has long been a prominent player in the market, its market expansion in recent years has lagged behind that of Asia Pacific.
The market for high-speed cameras is expanding in the Asia Pacific region, which is also being aided by rising R&D expenditures. The need for high-speed cameras in the region is being driven by an increase in research and development activities across several disciplines, including engineering, physics, and life sciences.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟓 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟓𝟏% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The top five competitors control more than 51% of the global revenue share in the highly concentrated high-speed camera market. Hikvision stands out among these competitors as the market's top manufacturer, with a revenue share of almost 23%. Hikvision's extensive product line, which includes high-speed cameras with cutting-edge features including high frame rates, high-resolution imagery, and longer cable lengths, is credited with the company's commanding market share. High-speed cameras are frequently used for research, testing, and quality control in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, and the automotive sector, where the company has a strong presence.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐩𝐮𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦
• Visible RGB
• Infrared
• X-ray
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Image Sensors
• Processors
• Lens
• Battery
• Memory Systems
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞
• 250 - 1, 000 FPS
• 1, 001-10, 000 FPS
• 10, 001-30, 000 FPS
• 30, 001-50, 000 FPS
• Above 50, 000 FPS
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐩𝐮𝐭
• 0-2,000 MPPS
• >2,000 - 5,000 MPPS
• >5,000 - 10,000 MPPS
• >10,000 MPPS
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• VGA - 2 MP
• 2-5 MP
• >5 MP
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞
• CameraLink
• GigE
• USB
• Coax Press
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Automotive & Transportation
o Crash Test Imaging
• Entertainment & Media
• Consumer Electronics
• Research & Design
o Digital Image Correlation (DIC)
o Image Cytometry
o Microfluidics
o Particle Image Velocimetry
• Industrial & Robotics
o Surface and Bump Inspection
o Solar Panel Inspection
o Flying Splice Packaging
o Machine Troubleshooting
o Line Spray Analysis
o 3D solder paste inspection
• Aerospace & Defense
o Motion Tracking & Analysis
o Ballistics and Wind Tunnel Examinations
• Food & Beverages Industry
o Vegetable Sorting
o Baked Products Inspection
o Bottle Inspection
• Healthcare Industry
o Spectroscopy
o Live cell functions
o Supersonic development
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
