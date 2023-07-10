Autosamplers Market Projected to Reach USD 2.63 Billion by 2032 with a 7.8% Revenue CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global autosamplers market size was USD 1.34 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.63 Billion in 2032 and register revenue CAGR of 7.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Autosamplers Market was valued at USD 1.34 Billion. It is projected to reach USD 2.63 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. The expanding demand for analytical equipment in various industries is driving this growth. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasing their Research and Development (R&D) investments, and laboratories are adopting automation more frequently for sample preparation processes.

Pharmaceutical and biotech corporations are heavily investing in research and development activities to develop new medicines and treatments. Autosamplers play a crucial role in these processes as they ensure accurate and efficient sample preparation for a wide range of analytical instruments, such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, and spectroscopy. Consequently, there is a rising demand for autosamplers, contributing to the expansion of the analytical instruments market in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

The adoption of automation in laboratories for sample preparation procedures is driving the growth of the autosamplers market. Automated sample preparation systems offer significant advantages over manual methods, including higher accuracy, reproducibility, and efficiency. The increasing use of automation in laboratories is expected to further propel the demand for autosamplers and drive market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The autosamplers market can be classified into various product types based on their functionality. One category is liquid autosamplers, which are used for accurately and efficiently preparing liquid samples for analysis. Another type is headspace autosamplers, which are designed to extract and analyze volatile compounds from the headspace above a sample. Solid Phase Microextraction (SPME) autosamplers are a specialized type used for extracting analytes from solid samples. Additionally, there are other types of autosamplers available in the market, catering to different sample preparation needs.

• In terms of end-use industries, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector holds a significant share in the autosamplers market. With increasing research and development activities in this industry, there is a growing need for precise and automated sample preparation. Autosamplers play a crucial role in ensuring accurate and efficient sample analysis, contributing to the development of novel medicines and treatments.

• Another important end-use industry for autosamplers is the environmental testing industry. With concerns over environmental pollution and the need for accurate analysis of various pollutants, autosamplers are widely used for sample preparation in this sector. They enable the extraction and analysis of samples for the identification and quantification of contaminants.

• The food and beverage industry is also a prominent consumer of autosamplers. The industry requires reliable and efficient methods for quality control, including the analysis of ingredients, contaminants, and additives. Autosamplers help in automating the sample preparation process, ensuring consistent and precise results.

• Apart from these major industries, autosamplers find applications in other sectors as well. These can include research laboratories, academic institutions, forensic analysis, and more. The versatility of autosamplers allows them to be utilized in various fields where accurate and efficient sample preparation is essential.

Strategic development:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. made an announcement in March 2021 regarding its acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, a company specializing in next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based liquid biopsy tests. The objective behind this acquisition was to broaden Agilent's diagnostics and Genomics portfolio, allowing them to offer a wider range of services in these areas.

• In June 2020, Waters Corporation and TetraScience formed a strategic partnership with the goal of providing customers with cloud-native technologies to automate scientific workflows and manage data more efficiently. This collaboration aimed to offer innovative solutions that streamline processes and improve overall efficiency for scientists and researchers.

• PerkinElmer, Inc. completed the acquisition of Horizon Discovery Group plc, a German company known for its expertise in gene editing and gene modulation technologies, in March 2020. This strategic acquisition was intended to enhance PerkinElmer's capabilities in life science research, enabling them to offer advanced solutions to their customers.

• In 2019, Shimadzu Corporation and Proteome Sciences plc joined forces in a strategic partnership to develop new workflows specifically for clinical mass spectrometry applications. By combining their expertise, the two companies aimed to create innovative solutions that would revolutionize the field of clinical mass spectrometry and improve healthcare outcomes.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired IntegenX in 2018, a company specializing in rapid DNA testing technology. This acquisition was a strategic move by Thermo Fisher to expand its portfolio in the forensics and applied markets, allowing them to offer comprehensive solutions in these areas.

Competitive Landscape:

• Several key players in the life sciences and analytical instruments industry have made significant moves to expand their capabilities and strengthen their market positions.

• Other notable players in the industry include Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences), Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Restek Corporation, and JASCO Corporation. These companies contribute to the advancement of analytical instruments and life sciences research through their innovative products and solutions.

Overall, these strategic moves and partnerships demonstrate the industry's commitment to innovation, expanding capabilities, and meeting the evolving needs of customers in the life sciences and analytical instruments sector.

