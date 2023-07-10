Heavy Construction Equipment Rental Market to Reach USD 117.8 Billion by 2030 | Size, Share, Report 2030

heavy construction equipment rental market is estimated to reach $117.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Heavy Construction Equipment Rental Market," The heavy construction equipment rental market size was valued at $76.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $117.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Heavy construction equipment, such as bulldozers, cranes, and excavators, are used in a variety of construction projects. As the demand for these machines increases, so does the need for rental services. The heavy construction equipment rental market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of infrastructure projects and new regulations requiring safer and more efficient equipment.

In terms of geography, North America is estimated to be the largest market for heavy construction equipment rentals. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of construction companies in the region. The growing number of infrastructure projects, such as roadways, bridges, and airports, is also expected to propel the market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

The heavy construction equipment rental market is segmented into Equipment, End User and Application. By equipment, the market is classified into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. By end user, it is classified as infrastructure, construction, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, and others. By application, ithe market is categorized into excavation & demolition, heavy lifting, tunneling, material handling, and recycling & waste management. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).. In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global heavy construction equipment rental market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the second-largest market for heavy construction equipment rentals. This is due to the increasing number of infrastructure projects in the region and the growing demand for rental services from developing countries. The region is also expected to benefit from advancements in technology that have made rental services more efficient and cost-effective.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

The heavy construction equipment rental market is highly competitive, with major players such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi offering a wide range of services. Companies are focusing on providing high-quality services at competitive prices, as well as on offering innovative products and services.

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

In conclusion, the heavy construction equipment rental market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of infrastructure projects and new regulations requiring safer and more efficient equipment. Companies in the market are focusing on providing high-quality services at competitive prices, as well as on offering innovative products and services.