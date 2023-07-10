MEHRD supporting diverse needs of learners in 21st century

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) have launched a Whole of Educator Professional Development Framework (WEPD) and primary school new English and Mathematics curriculum materials to lead sustainable improvements in Solomon Islands teaching and learning.

The WEPD is a long-term plan to support teachers, school leaders and others within the Education sector, to meet the unique and diverse needs of learners in 21st Century Solomon Islands communities and schools. It provides teachers and students with relevant material to support teaching and learning and supports the professional learning and development of teachers and school leaders.

The purpose of the WEPD is to promote the importance of all teachers and school leaders engaging in quality professional development (PD) opportunities throughout their professional careers in directly contributing to improved outcomes for students and communities. The WEPD aims to support teachers, school leaders, Education Authorities (EAs), and other key education stakeholders with practical guidance in fulfilling their roles under the WEPD.

MEHRD AJR 2023 participants

The WEPD was developed over the past two (2) years, involving consultations with key education stakeholders from across the Solomon Islands education sector and support from development partners. The Framework is a culmination of the knowledge gained from MEHRD’s previous work, allowing for it to be shared and improve implementation in this space. Previous work has included projects such as the Leadership Education Authority Project, leadership training including the General Certificate in School Leadership course, and pilots including the Vernacular and Digital Learning pilot.

Having a coordinated, strategic approach to improving the quality of support for teachers and school leaders, through PD workshops, advice and coaching for school leadership teams, and support to EAs, is identified by MEHRD are critical to improving and sustaining the quality of teaching and school leadership.

In anticipation of the Education Bill and the Education Legislative Framework (ELF) implementation, this Strategy works to ensure its delivery works in alignment with the new Bill.

Alongside the WEPD launch included the introduction of new English and Mathematics curriculum resources for students and teachers.

The National Curriculum Statement of 2012 sets out the rationale and principles for developing the school curriculum up to Year 10. MEHRD’s efforts over the past ten (10) years have enabled its current stage of developing 28 curriculum documents across a range of subjects, including some Teacher Guides and Learner Books.

The WEPD focuses on teachers and school leaders from the Pre-Primary Year to Year 12. However, the overarching vision and principles within the Framework are relevant for all subsectors, including Early Childhood Education (ECE), Technical Vocational Education and Training, and tertiary education. SITESA, tertiary education providers, and ECE centres may benefit from using aspects of the Framework to support PD for their educators.

The WEPD Framework aligns with MEHRD’s National Education Action Plan 2022–2026 and with the proposed ELF.

Cognition Education Limited is currently supporting MEHRD to develop the Framework.

The WEPD is supported by the Governments of Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands through the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program – which aims to improve access to quality basic education for all Solomon Islands children regardless of gender, ability, and location.

-MEHRD Press