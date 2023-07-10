Organoids and Spheroids Market to Capture a Revenue of US$ 4,567 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, the global 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟕𝟏.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 and is projected to capture a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟓𝟔𝟕.𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟒𝟐% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
In the upcoming years, the organoids and spheroids market is likely to expand significantly, driven by rising applications in drug discovery and personalized medicine. The market will grow owing to the rising demand for 3D cell culture systems and the advancement of cutting-edge technologies, providing considerable potential for key companies in the sector to innovate and diversify their product offerings.
The process of finding new drugs, testing for toxicity, and other areas of medical research are being revolutionized by the rising demand for organoids and spheroids. These innovative technologies are reducing the time and expense of creating new medications while also increasing the accuracy of forecasting treatment responses owing to their capacity to imitate the 3D shape of human tissues. Spheroids and organoids are likely to see a tremendous increase in the next years as chronic diseases continue to spread across the globe.
Compared to conventional 2D cell cultures, the organoids and spheroids market has the potential to cut the time and expense of drug development by up to 50%. This is primarily owing to their better ability to predict treatment outcomes. Organoids created from tumors of patients have a success rate of 100%, much surpassing that of mice models (70%) and 2D cell cultures (30%). The need for organoids and spheroids in drug discovery is likely to rise as the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders will reach 1.4 billion by 2025.
𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟓𝟑% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
More than half of the revenue is likely to come from the growing use of organoids in disease modeling, drug development, and personalized medicine. On the other hand, spheroids offer a more accurate model of how medications interact with human tissues and are predominantly employed in drug discovery and development
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟑% 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Over one-third of the market share in the developmental biology, sector is anticipated to come from the increased demand for organoids and spheroids in research on tissue regeneration and organ development. Spheroids and organoids are also employed in several other applications, including drug discovery, disease modeling, and regenerative medicine, all of which are anticipated to develop significantly in the upcoming years.
𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is likely to capture over 50% of the revenue share by 2031. With more than half of the revenue share, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment is anticipated to lead the global organoids and spheroids market. New treatments and therapies for chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are being developed using organoids and spheroids. While contract research organizations (CROs) are likely to expand owing to the growing outsourcing of drug discovery and development activities, academic and research institutes are also anticipated to experience considerable expansion.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟖%
By 2031, revenue from the Asia Pacific region is likely to increase from 23% to over 28%, making it the second-largest market after the United States. The money spent by biotech and pharmaceutical businesses in the region on R&D operations and the presence of these players in the region is only two of the many variables that have contributed to this enormous expansion and market position.
The rising investment by biotech and pharmaceutical companies in R&D is one of the major factors fueling the market's expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Numerous businesses in the region are making significant investments in the creation of novel medications and cures employing organoids and spheroids. For instance, SK Biopharmaceuticals, a South Korean biotech company, announced plans to invest $500 million in R&D initiatives over the following five years, with an emphasis on creating novel medicines for illnesses of the central nervous system using organoids.
The Asia Pacific region also has a sizable population and a high frequency of chronic illnesses like cancer and diabetes, which is fueling demand for novel and creative treatments. Organoids and spheroids are being utilized more frequently in research and development operations to speed up the identification of new medicines. They are emerging as viable tools for drug discovery and personalized medicine.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟓 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟒𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
The top five players in the market for organoids and spheroids control more than 48% of the total revenue. According to Astute Analytica, with a revenue share of over 17%, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the market leader, rules the roost. Other significant market players are Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, and Lonza Group AG.
Thermo Fisher Scientific's success is due to the breadth of its product line, technological innovation, and global reach. The market's intense rivalry encourages product development and innovation, which may result in price competitiveness and prohibitively high entry barriers for new firms.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• 3D BioMatrix
• 3D Biotek LLC
• AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited
• ATCC
• Cellesce Ltd
• Corning Incorporated
• Greiner Bio-One
• Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB)
• InSphero/Perkin Elmer
• Kuraray
• Lonza
• Merck KGaA
• Prellis Biologics
• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Organoids
o Neural Organoids
o Hepatic Organoids
o Intestinal Organoids
o Kidney Organoids
o Other Organoids
• Spheroids
o Multicellular tumor spheroids (MCTS)
o Neurospheres
o Mammospheres
o Hepatospheres
o Embryoid bodies
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝
• Organoids
o General Submerged Method for Organoid Culture
o Crypt Organoid Culture Techniques
o Air Liquid Interface (ALI) Method for Organoid Culture
o Clonal Organoids from Lgr5+ Cells
o Brain and Retina Organoid Formation Protocol
• Spheroids
o Micropatterned Plates
o Low Cell Attachment Plates
o Hanging Drop Method
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
• Organoids
o Primary Tissues
o Stem Cells
• Spheroids
o Cell Line
o Primary Cell
o iPSCs Derived Cell
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Developmental Biology
• Personalized Medicine
• Regenerative Medicine
• Disease Pathology Studies
• Drug Toxicity & Efficacy Testing
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Hospitals and diagnostic centers
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
