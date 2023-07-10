Video Game Market to Reach $446.4 Billion as Consumer Demand for smartphones has Reached New Heights

Vedio game Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI has the potential to improve a number of game-related features, such as character behavior, gameplay, and player interactions. Realistic landscapes, dynamic and adaptable gameplay, and increased NPC intelligence can all be produced via AI algorithms. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can also improve customer service and offer individualized gaming experiences.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Video Game Market," The video game market size was valued at $231.40 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $446.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Video games are electronic games that involve interaction with a user interface, typically through a controller or keyboard, and are played on a variety of platforms such as consoles, computers, and mobile devices. Video games have evolved into a popular kind of entertainment, with a multibillion-dollar global industry. Furthermore, there are various types of video games, including action, adventure, role-playing, simulation, sports, and strategy games. They can be played solo or with others, locally or online. While some see video games as a kind of escapism or a waste of time, others see them as a real art form and an excellent tool for education and training. Video games can provide players with a sense of success, social contact, and even stress relief. Excessive or problematic video game use, on the other hand, can lead to addiction, social isolation, and physical health problems. It is important for players to practice responsible gaming habits and for parents to monitor their children's video game use.

The market is being driven by an exponential increase in people's preference for competitive multiplayer mobile games. Esports has become a global phenomenon, and games such as Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), and Call of Duty (COD) are highly popular. These games are played in a multiplayer format, making it possible for the player to play with his or her competitors and contributing to increased engagement. Moreover, the multiplayer form of play makes players feel as though they are achieving something by competing with others in real time. The in-game buying, and character customization functions help to further increase the user's engagement. The launch of Battle Royale games for mobile phones has had a significant influence on video game market growth. The main contributing factor to the rise in the number of video game players is an exponential growth in mobile phone penetration. Processors which support games with more graphics and visual effects are the most widely available in the market. Furthermore, one of the main reasons for the development of online multiplayer gaming is the rise in penetration of high-speed internet across the globe. For instance, in October 2022, Activision Blizzard Inc. launched its all-time celebrated games Overwatch's new version Overwatch 2, with free-to-play and monetization options to cater to the surge in video game market demand for multiplayer games.

During the COVID-19 period, the government's lockdown worked to boost the gambling sector's market growth. Individuals from all around the world began to invest in online and offline games, and the ratio of players dramatically increased during the shutdown. During the pandemic, game-developing companies such as Tencent, Sony, and others saw a threefold boost in sales. Though the gaming industry witnessed growth, the gaming accessories industry declined due to a disrupted supply chain and a lack of labor and raw materials. The gaming keyboard market had a drop in market growth during the early days of the pandemic until manufacturing concerns were resolved.

According to video game market analysis, on the basis of device, the video games market is segmented into smartphones, pc, and consoles. The smartphone segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period since the behavior of playing games has changed completely with technological developments in smartphones. Exponential growth has occurred in mobile gaming, leading to new opportunities in the market. In October 2022, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced that in the 6th edition of MIPc2022, 5G services are expected to be launched in India. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the two companies that introduced 5G in India in October 2022, making the service available within eight cities.

On the basis of platform type, the video games market is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to numerous causes such as technological improvements, surge in internet penetration, and development in the smartphone market with the debut of new gaming handsets. Moreover, there are different genres of this online section such as the first shooter games, RealTime Strategy RTS Games, Massive Multiplay Online MMO FPS Games, Multiplayer Battle Royales, and many others. For instance, in June 2022, Tencent announced the launch of its XR division to develop its Benchmark VR product further.

Key Market Insights

By device, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness the highest growth.

By age group, the Generation Z segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness the highest growth.

By platform type, the online segment dominated the market.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth.

