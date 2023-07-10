Fish Hunting Equipment Market Valuation to Hit USD 26.06 Bn by 2032, Rising Interest in Fishing as a Leisure Activity

Reports And Data

Rising demand for environment-friendly and sustainable fishing gear are major factors driving fish hunting equipment market revenue growth.

The global fish hunting equipment market size was valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.06 billion by 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size for fish hunting equipment market worldwide was valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase to USD 26.06 billion by 2032, exhibiting a 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the projection period. The primary driving forces behind the revenue growth of this market are the increasing popularity of recreational fishing and the surging demand for sustainable and eco-friendly fishing gear.

Recreational fishing has become a widely popular activity enjoyed by people of all ages, leading to a surge in demand for advanced and costly fishing equipment that can enhance the overall fishing experience. Additionally, changes in lifestyle patterns and the growth of disposable income levels have also contributed to the high demand for fishing gear. The market revenue growth for fishing equipment is being propelled by the growing interest in fishing as a leisure activity.

Major Driving Factors For Fish Hunting Equipment Market:

• Increasing Popularity of Recreational Fishing: Recreational fishing has become a popular leisure activity globally, which has led to the growing demand for advanced fishing equipment that can improve the overall fishing experience.

• Rising Demand for Sustainable and Environment-Friendly Fishing Gear: There is a surging demand for eco-friendly fishing gear to prevent overfishing and protect marine life.

• Technological Advancements: Advancements in fishing technology have led to the development of innovative and advanced fishing gear, which is contributing to the growth of the fish hunting equipment market.

• Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Seafood: Rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming seafood has resulted in an increased demand for fresh fish, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the fish hunting equipment market.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook:

• Fishing Rods

• Reels

• Lures & Baits

• Hooks

• Nets

• Lines

• Others

Fishing Type Outlook:

• Freshwater

• Saltwater

• Fly Fishing

• Ice Fishing

• Others

End-Use Outlook:

• Commercial

• Recreational

Key Takeaways of the Global Fish Hunting Equipment Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Fish Hunting Equipment industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Fish Hunting Equipment market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Fish Hunting Equipment market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

