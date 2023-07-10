Antiglare Glass Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis and Trend Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

increasing use of electronic devices outside, where sun glare can be impair visibility, has increased the demand for antiglare glass in consumer electronics

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antiglare Glass Market recorded a value of USD 2.41 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 4.2 billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. In recent years, the market for anti-glare glass has witnessed significant expansion. One of the key factors driving the growth of market revenue is the escalating demand for consumer devices equipped with displays, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, and monitors.

The increased utilization of electronic devices outdoors, where sun glare can cause discomfort and hinder visibility, has amplified the need for antiglare glass in consumer electronics. By minimizing reflections and glare on display panels, antiglare glass enhances visibility and improves the overall user experience.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6866

Antiglare Glass Market Segments:

The Antiglare Glass Market is segmented based on various parameters. The market size for 2022 was reported at USD 2.41 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. The revenue forecast for 2032 is estimated to reach USD 4.2 billion.

The base year for estimation in this market analysis is 2022, with historical data covering the years 2020-2021. The forecast period spans from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used in this analysis are revenue in USD billion, and the CAGR is calculated for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The report covers various aspects of the Antiglare Glass Market, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. The market segments covered in the report include Product Type Outlook and Application Outlook.

Under the Product Type Outlook, the segments included are Coated and Laminated. These different types of antiglare glass offer specific features and applications.

The Application Outlook encompasses various industries where antiglare glass finds utility, such as Electronics, Automotive, Architecture, and Others. The market analysis considers the demand for antiglare glass in these different sectors.

The regional scope of the Antiglare Glass Market analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market dynamics and trends in these regions are examined to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market's regional landscape.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/6866

Antiglare Glass Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, AGC Inc. announced its plan to build a new factory in the Czech Republic to expand its production capacity for automotive glass products, including antiglare glass. The new facility will cater to the growing demand for European automotive glass products and is expected to be operational by 2023.

In 2020, Saint-Gobain S.A. launched a new line of antiglare products called Planilux Anti-Reflective Glass. The product offers high optical quality and improved visibility, making it suitable for applications such as museums, galleries, and retail displays.

In 2019, Corning Incorporated acquired the antimicrobial glass business of Global Precision Products LLC. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Corning's product portfolio in the healthcare sector, particularly in developing glass products that can help prevent the spread of infections.

Antiglare Glass Market Competitive landscape:

The global antiglare glass market is characterized by intense competition, with a few key players holding substantial market shares. These industry leaders are implementing diverse strategies to enhance their market presence, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and the introduction of new product offerings. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global antiglare glass market, as featured in the market report, include:

AGC Inc.: AGC Inc. is a renowned player in the antiglare glass market. The company is actively engaged in developing and delivering innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for antiglare glass. AGC Inc. focuses on strategic collaborations and invests in research and development to maintain its competitive edge.

Corning Incorporated: Corning Incorporated is another major player in the antiglare glass market. With its extensive experience and expertise in glass technologies, Corning offers a wide range of antiglare glass solutions for various applications. The company consistently invests in technological advancements and partnerships to expand its market reach.

Saint-Gobain S.A.: Saint-Gobain S.A. is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance materials, including antiglare glass. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. Saint-Gobain S.A. focuses on product diversification and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position.

Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Chemical Company is actively involved in the production and distribution of antiglare glass solutions. The company emphasizes sustainability and product differentiation to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Eastman Chemical Company continuously invests in research and development to introduce advanced antiglare glass products.

Pilkington Group Limited: Pilkington Group Limited, a subsidiary of NSG Group, is a prominent player in the antiglare glass market. The company offers a wide range of antiglare glass solutions known for their superior quality and performance. Pilkington Group Limited focuses on strategic partnerships and product innovation to expand its global presence.

Browse More Reports:

Talc Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/talc-market

Vapor Recovery Unit Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vapor-recovery-unit-market

Electroactive Polymer Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electroactive-polymer-market

Splice Tape Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/splice-tape-market

Friction Modifiers Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/friction-modifiers-market

Tow Prepreg Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tow-prepreg-market

Anionic Surfactants Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anionic-surfactants-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.