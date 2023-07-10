Ductile Iron Pipes Market to Reach USD 19.2 billion by 2031 | Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2031

Global ductile iron pipes market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ductile Iron Pipes Market," The ductile iron pipes market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝙂𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩, 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17454

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

The global ductile iron pipes market is gaining traction due to its increasing use in applications such as water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas transportation, and construction. Ductile iron pipes have several advantages over other materials, such as corrosion resistance, high strength, and long service life. These advantages are driving the demand for ductile iron pipes in various industries, thereby augmenting the market growth.

The global ductile iron pipes market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Ductile iron pipe is made from the same types of raw materials as ordinary cast iron pipe; however, ductile iron pipes have carbon molecules in different configurations than cast iron. This makes them more bendable without breaking, hence they are called ductile. Ductile iron pipes are widely used for the distribution of potable water and the collection of wastewater.

The growth of the market is further supported by the increasing demand for ductile iron pipes in various industries. These pipes are used extensively in water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas transportation, and construction projects. Ductile iron pipes are also used for underground sewer systems, since they are resistant to corrosion and have a long service life.

Furthermore, the increasing urbanization and industrialization is expected to create further opportunities for the ductile iron pipes market. The rise in the number of construction projects is also likely to fuel the demand for ductile iron pipes. Additionally, the growing demand for infrastructure in countries such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to drive the market growth.

𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙮: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17454

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

In terms of regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the increasing adoption of ductile iron pipes in the U.S. and Canada. The growing investments in water and wastewater treatment projects is also expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, due to the growing construction and infrastructure projects in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. The increasing demand for ductile iron pipes in these countries is expected to propel the market growth.

Overall, the growing demand for ductile iron pipes in various applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. The increasing investments in water and wastewater treatment projects, oil and gas transportation, and construction projects are expected to further drive the market growth. Moreover, the increasing urbanization and industrialization is likely to fuel the demand for ductile iron pipes in the coming years.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Key companies profiled in the ductile iron pipes market forecast report include Aliaxis SA, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM), Electrotherm India Limited, European Pipeline Engineering (Southern) Ltd., Jindal SAW Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Kurimoto Ltd., McWane International, Rashmi Group, Rivitswade Ltd., Saint Gobain PAM Canalisation, Supra Group, Tata Metaliks, U.S. Pipe, VonRoll Hydro (Suisse) Ag., and Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd.

𝙏𝙤 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a50cd8700714a768d49127455a345b36

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

Industries such as petrochemical, chemical, and food & beverages, use water for many of their processes. Thereby, growth in these industrial sectors is expected to positively influence the ductile iron pipes market. Furthermore, rise in population has increased demand for agricultural sector, which uses ductile iron pipe for irrigation purposes. In addition to this, scarcity of fresh water has positively affected the wastewater treatment industries. Thus, growth in the end-users of ductile iron pipes is accepted to propel the growth of ductile iron pipes market.

In addition, growth in industries, especially in emerging economies, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the ductile iron pipes market.