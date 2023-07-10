Microdermabrasion Device Market to Reach USD 928.8 Million by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for At-Home Skincare

Reports And Data

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The microdermabrasion device market was valued at USD 598.71 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 928.8 million by 2032, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for at-home skincare products. More and more consumers prefer the convenience and privacy of conducting skincare procedures in the comfort of their own homes.

To cater to this demand, manufacturers have developed portable and user-friendly microdermabrasion equipment that delivers salon-like results. These devices allow individuals to achieve similar outcomes as professional treatments, promoting the trend of at-home beauty care. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift towards self-care and at-home beauty treatments, amplifying the demand for at-home microdermabrasion devices.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the microdermabrasion device market, including segments such as Product Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

Product Type Outlook: The report analyzes different types of microdermabrasion devices available in the market. These include Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices, Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices, and Others. Each type is examined for its market size, growth potential, and contribution to the overall market.

End-use Outlook: The report delves into the end-use segments of the microdermabrasion device market. This encompasses Professional and Personal usage. The analysis explores the market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges associated with each end-use segment.

Regional Scope: The report provides insights into the regional dynamics of the microdermabrasion device market. The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market trends, regulatory frameworks, and competitive landscapes specific to each region are discussed in detail.

Country Scope: Within the aforementioned regions, the report focuses on key countries contributing significantly to the microdermabrasion device market. These countries include the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey. The market conditions, growth potential, and market players within each country are examined.

Overall, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the microdermabrasion device market, encompassing product types, end-use segments, and regional dynamics. It provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders, helping them make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities in this rapidly evolving market.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced its acquisition of the Drunk Elephant skincare line for $845 million. This strategic move aimed to enhance Johnson & Johnson's presence in the global skincare industry and diversify its premium skincare brand portfolio.

Similarly, in 2021, L'Oreal S.A. acquired the Takami Co. skincare line from Japan, although the exact amount was undisclosed. The objective behind this acquisition was to expand L'Oreal's range of high-end skincare products, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2020, Hologic Inc., a company specializing in molecular diagnostic tests for cancer, acquired a firm in the same field. This strategic acquisition aimed to bolster Hologic's market share in the rapidly growing personalized medicine and cancer diagnostics markets.

Furthermore, in 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc. revealed its plans to acquire Obagi Medical Products, a skincare company, for $190 million. The purpose of this acquisition was to strengthen Bausch Health's product line and expand its market share in the global skincare sector.

These strategic developments highlight the efforts of key players in the skincare industry to broaden their offerings, penetrate new markets, and strengthen their competitive positions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the skincare industry features several prominent players vying for market share and consumer attention. Here are some key companies in the industry:

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson is a renowned multinational corporation with a strong presence in the skincare market. The company offers a diverse range of skincare products across various brands, catering to different consumer needs and preferences.

L'Oreal S.A.: L'Oreal is a global leader in the cosmetics and skincare industry. With a wide portfolio of brands, L'Oreal offers an extensive range of skincare products, leveraging innovation and research to cater to the evolving demands of consumers.

Procter & Gamble Co.: Procter & Gamble (P&G) is a prominent player in the skincare industry, offering popular brands known for their quality and effectiveness. P&G's skincare portfolio includes products for various skin types and concerns, targeting a wide consumer base.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Philips, known for its innovations in various industries, also has a presence in the skincare market. The company offers advanced skincare devices and technologies that aim to enhance skincare routines and deliver effective results.

Hologic Inc.: Hologic specializes in molecular diagnostic tests for cancer, including in the field of skincare. Their focus on personalized medicine and cancer diagnostics contributes to their presence in the skincare industry, particularly in the area of diagnostic technologies.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., operates in the skincare sector through its subsidiary companies. Bausch Health's skincare portfolio includes a range of products catering to various skincare needs.

DiamondTome: DiamondTome is a notable player in the skincare industry, known for its microdermabrasion systems. The company offers advanced skincare treatments and technologies, focusing on exfoliation and rejuvenation.

These companies compete in terms of product offerings, brand reputation, innovation, and marketing strategies. They continuously strive to meet consumer demands, introduce new skincare solutions, and adapt to changing market trends. The competitive landscape in the skincare industry fosters innovation and drives companies to deliver effective and high-quality skincare products to consumers worldwide.

In conclusion, the global Microdermabrasion Device Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

