Global Human Augmentation Market To Garner Revenue Worth US$ 210.18 Bn in 2022
Global Human Augmentation Market is Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 21.4% from 2023- 2031; A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Introduction: Global Human Augmentation Market
Human augmentation refers to technology that enhances human productivity or competence, or that augments the human body in some way. Human augmentation can be understood as, something that must be so ingrained in the user's life that it becomes an extension of them. A discrete exoskeleton may become as natural to life as walking, and so would be an augment. So, according to this logic, a laptop would not be deemed an augmentation, but a smartphone particularly a mobile smartwatch might be. Human augmentation is typically depicted as innovative, modern technology, however many forms of human improvement are currently present. Augmentation has the ability to improve health, entertainment, productivity, and general quality of life if done appropriately.
Market Developments: Global Human Augmentation Market
Modern technological breakthroughs have resulted in the creation of human enhancement technologies as it enhances the capacity to function and perceive surroundings. The use of technology to improve human functions is known as human augmentation and extending strength is an amusing illustration. Companies across the globe are investing into development of the human augmentation equipment and wearables. For instance, in 2022, Kyocera Corporation has announced the development of three new human augmentation solution prototypes in Japan, a Walk Sensing and Coaching System, a Physical Avatar, and an Auditory Augmentation Device. The AI technology from Kyocera observes the user's walk and delivers coaching recommendations to enhance posture and stride. Employees working remotely can be represented in the workplace by physical avatars, which allows for more realistic visual and aural contact with colleagues. Thus, as the market players are investing into new technology and its advancements the global human augmentation market will experience huge growth during the forecast period.
Wearable interactive technology is critical to allowing human enhancement. It integrates seamlessly with the physical and digital worlds around us. It can provide the user with non-invasive and simple extensions to interact with smart items and augmented information in the future hybrid physical-virtual environment. Human augmentation will benefit the user by giving relevant, timely information for current tasks and filtering out irrelevant data. Recently in 2023, NTT DOCOMO, INC. along with few technological institutions announced the development of FEEL TECH, a technology that allows haptic information to be transferred between people via a human-augmentation platform that DOCOMO launched in January 2022. The FEEL TECH system consists of a gadget that detects a person's sensory state, a "driving" device that physically replicates the same condition in another person, and a human-augmentation platform that distributes information between networked devices.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the human augmentation market during the forecast period 2023-2031. The healthcare industry as well as the defense sector in Asian countries in highly investing into advanced technologies such as human augmentation. Moreover, the leading players in the market are looking forward to expand across countries such India, China, and Japan as these countries are proving to be a huge potential for further development of the human augmentation market.
Global Human Augmentation Market Competitors
o avatarin Inc.
o DEPHY, INC.
o eSight Corp
o General Motors
o Kyocera Corporation
o Magic Leap, Inc.
o NAKED PROSTHETICS
o Neosensory
o SAMSUNG
o Solarear
o TESLASUIT, VR Electronics Ltd
o Vuzix Corporation
o Other Industry Participants
Global Human Augmentation Market
By Product Type
o Wearables
o In built
By Type
o Replicating human ability
o Supplementing human ability
o Exceeding human ability
By End Users
o Healthcare
o Media Entertainment
o Defense
o Manufacturing
o Banking , Finance services and Insurance
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
