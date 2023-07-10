The Solubility Company Secures Seed Funding for US Expansion Via Investors Led by Microsize LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solubility Company Oy proudly announces a strategic investment from a US-based pharma investment group composed of preeminent pharmaceutical CRO/CDMO leaders led by Microsize LLC. The investment accelerates The Solubility Company's mission to revolutionize drug development by solidifying its presence in the United States.
The funding will expediate establishing a state-of-the-art service lab in Quakertown, PA, in collaboration with Microsize LLC, a premier CDMO within the particle engineering space providing milling, micronization and nanomilling services. The partnership provides North American pharmaceutical companies with direct access to The Solubility Company's AI-enabled Single Particle Analysis (SPA™) measurement technology.
The proprietary SPA™ technology, developed by The Solubility Company, offers precise data from microscopic amounts of material, revolutionizing early access to data. By integrating The Solubility Company's early solubility and solid-state characterization capabilities with Microsize's expertise in particle size engineering, clients will get a unparalleled advantage in reducing the time-to-market.
“The funding will fuel our strategic expansion into the US, our main market” said Dr. Sami Svanbäck, CEO of The Solubility Company. He further characterized the investment by leading industry experts as “a testament to The Solubility Company's pioneering work in pharmaceutical analysis. The partnership with Microsize presents an exciting opportunity to transform the drug development process for pharma clients.”
TJ Higley, CEO of Microsize, is ”thrilled to support The Solubility Company in bringing this powerful technology to customers stateside. The collaboration will streamline the time-to-market for drug developers by combining early solubility insights with the optionality of exploring leading particle engineering pathways under one roof.”
Microsize will establish a dedicated SPA™ lab, with testing to begin in the US by Q4 2023.
About The Solubility Company:
The Solubility Company is a leading preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. We specialize in physicochemical measurement services utilizing our proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence-enabled SPA™ platform. The groundbreaking approach generates accurate solubility and dissolution rate data using only 100 µg of material, supporting early-stage drug discovery and development efforts. With a global client base spanning start-ups to Big Pharma, we are committed to serving the pharmaceutical industry through quality data and unparalleled expertise. Research Smarter - Deliver Earlier! Visit us at www.thesolubilitycompany.com
About Microsize:
For over 30 years, Microsize has been a pioneer in enhancing dissolution and bioavailability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) and functional excipients via particle size reduction technologies including micronization. Operating from 100,000 square feet in the US-based state of the art, FDA inspected GMP facilities, Microsize has the experience and capabilities to rapidly develop, scale up and process API’s and excipients ranging from grams to multi-metric tons, including highly potent compounds (“HPAPI’s”). Microsize is THE partner of choice from small biotechs to big pharma to CDMOs, and is recognized for its speed, responsiveness, and high customer-touch business model. When it comes to your toughest particle size challenges, Think Big………Think Microsize! Visit us at www.microsize.com
Microsize LLC Contact:
TJ Higley
CEO
Microsize
Email: tjhigley@microsize.com
Phone: 215-536-5605
Dr. Sami Svanbäck, CEO
The funding will expediate establishing a state-of-the-art service lab in Quakertown, PA, in collaboration with Microsize LLC, a premier CDMO within the particle engineering space providing milling, micronization and nanomilling services. The partnership provides North American pharmaceutical companies with direct access to The Solubility Company's AI-enabled Single Particle Analysis (SPA™) measurement technology.
The proprietary SPA™ technology, developed by The Solubility Company, offers precise data from microscopic amounts of material, revolutionizing early access to data. By integrating The Solubility Company's early solubility and solid-state characterization capabilities with Microsize's expertise in particle size engineering, clients will get a unparalleled advantage in reducing the time-to-market.
“The funding will fuel our strategic expansion into the US, our main market” said Dr. Sami Svanbäck, CEO of The Solubility Company. He further characterized the investment by leading industry experts as “a testament to The Solubility Company's pioneering work in pharmaceutical analysis. The partnership with Microsize presents an exciting opportunity to transform the drug development process for pharma clients.”
TJ Higley, CEO of Microsize, is ”thrilled to support The Solubility Company in bringing this powerful technology to customers stateside. The collaboration will streamline the time-to-market for drug developers by combining early solubility insights with the optionality of exploring leading particle engineering pathways under one roof.”
Microsize will establish a dedicated SPA™ lab, with testing to begin in the US by Q4 2023.
About The Solubility Company:
The Solubility Company is a leading preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. We specialize in physicochemical measurement services utilizing our proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence-enabled SPA™ platform. The groundbreaking approach generates accurate solubility and dissolution rate data using only 100 µg of material, supporting early-stage drug discovery and development efforts. With a global client base spanning start-ups to Big Pharma, we are committed to serving the pharmaceutical industry through quality data and unparalleled expertise. Research Smarter - Deliver Earlier! Visit us at www.thesolubilitycompany.com
About Microsize:
For over 30 years, Microsize has been a pioneer in enhancing dissolution and bioavailability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) and functional excipients via particle size reduction technologies including micronization. Operating from 100,000 square feet in the US-based state of the art, FDA inspected GMP facilities, Microsize has the experience and capabilities to rapidly develop, scale up and process API’s and excipients ranging from grams to multi-metric tons, including highly potent compounds (“HPAPI’s”). Microsize is THE partner of choice from small biotechs to big pharma to CDMOs, and is recognized for its speed, responsiveness, and high customer-touch business model. When it comes to your toughest particle size challenges, Think Big………Think Microsize! Visit us at www.microsize.com
Microsize LLC Contact:
TJ Higley
CEO
Microsize
Email: tjhigley@microsize.com
Phone: 215-536-5605
Dr. Sami Svanbäck, CEO
The Solubility Company Oy
+358 40 1617508
sami@thesolubilitycompany.com