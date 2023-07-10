Scaffolding Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2031 | To Reach $81 Bn

Owing to rise in the requirement of residential and commercial buildings drives scaffolding market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The scaffolding market size was $52.2 billion in 2021 and the market is estimated to reach $81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. There are different accidents that could occur while construction of a building. As construction is a dynamic task, it includes lot of materials to be carried through the use of scaffolds repeatedly that arises the risk of accidents and falls during the process. Thus, with the use of various advanced materials such as aluminum and steel, the scaffolds are now gaining the strength and helps in providing efficient operation.

Scaffolding safety is a combination of practices and safety procedures that enforces proper and safe use of scaffoldings. It involves a set of preemptive actions in building, inspecting, using, and tagging scaffolds. Compliance with OSHA’s standard rules and requirements for working on scaffoldings can minimize or remove workers’ exposure to hazards such as falls, electrocutions, and falling objects. Around 65% of the construction industry work on scaffolds and experience 4,500 injuries and 60 fatalities annually in the U.S. alone. Scaffolding safety is important because it can help prevent workplace incidents from recurring.

With baseline scaffold requirements to keep workers safe such as better inspections, training, and controls, frontline teams can ensure scaffolding safety and be proactive about building a safety culture from the ground up. To ensure scaffolding safety, different scaffold manufacturers are launching scaffolding systems that could be built under the supervision of a competent person; someone who has been thoroughly trained on safe work practices when working on scaffoldings. And workers must be trained by a qualified person before they use the scaffold. The scaffold and its components should also be checked by a competent person and properly tagged before the start of the shift to ensure its integrity and safety. Thus, this is gaining the trust for installing scaffolds in different construction sites, which in turn helps in scaffolding market growth.

In addition, as per scaffolding market trends, government investment in renovation and home remodeling activities increase the demand for scaffolding products, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, according to data published by government of Canada, the Canadian construction industry value in 2021 was $424.8 billion, which includes home improvement, renovations, and remodeling of commercial & residential buildings. In addition, rise in spending on construction and renovation activities in countries such as Germany, the U.S., and Japan fosters the market growth. For instance, the U.S. Government spending on public and private infrastructure activities increased by about 10% from 2020 to 2022.

Key Players:

Altrad Investment Authority, MJ Gerust GmbH, Wilhelm Layber GmbH & Co KG, Waco Equipment, ULMA C Y E, S. COOP., Changli Xingminweiye Architecture Equipment Limited Corporation, Brand Safway, Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Peri Group, ADTO Group Xiang

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• By type, supported scaffolding segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By material, steel segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By end user, residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific generated the largest scaffolding market share in 2021.

