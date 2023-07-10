The revolution of Alpagut martial arts on the international stage

TRT Belgesel documentary Alpagut filmed and presented 2023 Farid Alizade showcasing his archery skills at the Alpagut Camp. World Alpagut Championship 2022

Global martial arts revolution! World Alpagut Federation expands to 50+ countries under the leadership of founder Farid Alizade and creator Vasif Namazov.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a revolution to launch a new and international level of martial arts at a time when all fields of sports in the world are already filled and abundant. Behind this revolution, fighting against hundreds of opponents and getting to the front ranks is the result of working very, very hard. Also, to be able to do this in 9 years and write your name on the front lines is a separate high achievement. The importance of the people behind this suffering and success is even greater. One of them is Farid Alizade, the first president and founder of the World Alpagut Federation (WAF) and currently the Executive Member of the Board, and the other is Vasif Namazov, the founder of Alpagut martial arts. While Farid Alizade ensured the recognition of WAF at the international level and organization of relations with international organizations, Vasif Namazov also ensured the establishment, systematization and adaptation of the Alpagut martial art to the competition rules in the modern world.

Martial arts began to gain popularity in the late 19th century, and since then, the birth of a new martial art has not been witnessed since the mid-20th century. So Alpagut is a martial art of the 21st century. It is multifaceted and has at least 2000 years of ancient roots.

Founded from scratch in 2014, Azerbaijan-based World Alpagut Federation has official federations in 6 countries and official representatives in more than 50 countries.

Currently, the president of this federation is the deputy of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Jala Ahmadova. During her time, she founded the Vin Chun Federation in Azerbaijan. The 1st vice-president is the deputy of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Konul Nurullayeva. She worked in the National Olympic Committee and repeatedly confirmed her work at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISSF), 2015 European Games and other high-class events.

Of course, what made them come to this federation was the professional and personal relations of the Board of Directors and the founders of Alpagut.

Currently, the development of Alpagut is moving at a high level. Thus, the federation has been a member of various international organizations for the past 1 year and is developing its work in a more professional manner. Some of these organizations include: The Association For International Sport for All (TAFISA), International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education (ICSSPE), International Fair Play Committee (IFPC), World Ethno Games Confederation (WEC), and the International Martial Art Games Committee (IMGC). I should also mention that the Federation has also recently obtained an ISNI number (0000000511634831).

The next goals of the Federation are cooperation with UNESCO, United Nations, World Anti-Doping Agency, Olympic Games, Global Association of International Sports Federations and other organizations. Although the current management of WAF is headed by strong names, behind it is the work of Farid Alizade, who was a member of the Federation's Board of Directors and the first president of the federation. Against the background of all these processes, he was awarded the Order for "For exceptional contributions" by the "Ukraine Karapapak Turks National Council" All-Ukraine Association in December 2019.

Currently, WAF is engaged in discussions with the United States and several other countries regarding representation and the establishment of federations.