Shop Premier Gaming Monitors from INNOCN during Amazon EU Prime Day Sale Starting 10 July

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has emerged as a leading competitor in manufacturing elite gaming monitors, igniting excitement among the gaming community. INNOCN's lineup of monitors offer exceptional features that enhance the gaming experience, making it more immersive and enjoyable. This year, EU gamers will have exclusive access to incredible deals on INNOCN monitors during Prime Day.





INNOCN is renowned for producing highly competitive gaming monitors that excel in handling even the most demanding modern games. These monitors serve as ideal companions for top gaming desktops, gaming consoles, and gaming handhelds. During Prime Day in the EU, gamers can enjoy exclusive discounts on various INNOCN gaming monitors, including the 27G1G (DE,FR) 27-inch monitor, 39G1R (DE,FR) 39-inch monitor, 40C1R (DE,FR) 40-inch monitor, 44C1G (DE,FR) 44-inch monitor, 27G1S (DE,FR) 27-inch monitor, and 27G1H (DE,FR) 27-inch monitor.

One of the standout features of INNOCN gaming monitors is their VESA wall mount compatibility, allowing users to easily mount them in various settings such as living rooms, gaming rooms, or man caves. With impressive monitor specifications like 1080p to 4K high resolution, high refresh rates, quick response times, and excellent color depth and contrast ratios, INNOCN gaming monitors deliver stunning graphics, enhancing the lifelike quality of any game.

Starting on July 10, Amazon Prime members in EU can take advantage of discounted pricing on INNOCN gaming monitors, ranging from €169 to €559.2. Customers in Germany (DE), France (FR), Spain (ES), Italy (IT), and the Netherlands (NL) will have exclusive pricing for each specific monitor, which will vary depending on the country. All of INNOCN's gaming monitors are affordably priced, meeting the financial needs of every consumer during Prime Day. Gamers are encouraged to seize this opportunity and secure their favorite monitor before the sale ends.

