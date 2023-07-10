MEDIA ADVISORY: Oceana Canada Marine Expert Available to Media This Week Following Visits to Capelin Roll Locations Around St. John’s

The message is clear: DFO’s failure to pause commercial capelin fishing ignores science and policy and continues overfishing a critical zone stock that feeds an entire ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Oceana Canada marine scientist who has been on the beach at key capelin roll locations in and around St. John’s for the past few days will be available later this week to speak about Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)’s recent decision to continue allowing commercial overfishing of critically depleted capelin.

Jack Daly, marine scientist for Oceana Canada, can speak about the dangers of maintaining the existing harvest quota and how DFO’s decision to allow commercial overfishing of the critically depleted stock fails to protect this small but vitally important species. It also fails the communities and industries that rely on it throughout Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond.

Oceana Canada experts, along with crowds of visitors and locals, have been gathering at rocky beaches and coves throughout the Avalon Peninsula to witness and commemorate what is often hailed as one of the most captivating natural spawning phenomena in the world. This week, Oceana Canada will also meet with government officials to share concerns about the lack of transparency by DFO on how the decision was made, considering that it neglects DFO’s own science and policy.

DATE Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14, 2023 LOCATION Various locations in and around St. John’s and the Avalon Peninsula AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT Jack Daly, Marine Scientist at Oceana Canada MORE Read more about Oceana Canada’s reaction to DFO’s decision on the commercial capelin fishery quota for the 2023 season here .



Read more about Oceana Canada’s survey that found that most Newfoundlanders and Labradorians support pausing the capelin fishery to rebuild it here .

About Oceana Canada’s Capelin Work

Oceana Canada has been working to protect capelin abundance for several years, publishing reports on the importance of capelin and forage fish to the marine environment in Newfoundland and Labrador and raising awareness of the unhealthy state of this vitally important but depleted population. For the past three years, Oceana Canada actively participated in the capelin science advisory and advisory committee process. Oceana Canada also worked to elevate local voices and concerns regarding this fishery, perspectives that are shut out of the government-run and industry-dominated advisory process. 2023 has been a momentous year for capelin, with the stock officially recognized by the government as in the critical zone for the first time in two decades.

