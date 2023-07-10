Materialize the Potential of Precision Medicine: New Publication Urges a New Intersectoral Collaborative Approach
New publication highlights the need for a different approach toward collaboration in precision medicine to ensure the best outcomes for patients
We need to understand the transformation required across stakeholder groups and collectively act to change the healthcare system if precision medicine is to become a reality.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision medicine is a rapidly evolving landscape, and its potential to improve patient outcomes has been best demonstrated in oncology. Myriad barriers prevent eligible patients from accessing it, including fragmentation of the precision medicine landscape, siloed approaches, and limited understanding of the patient experiences and needs throughout the patient pathway. Given the complexity of the precision medicine landscape, solely an intersectoral multistakeholder approach with patients as partners can unlock and realize the potential of precision medicine for patients who could benefit.
— Publication authors
Collaboration between all relevant stakeholders, including continuous involvement of the patient community and a harmonized approach, will be essential in overcoming barriers and driving equitable access to precision medicine for patients who could benefit from it.
These are the findings of a new paper published in Health Science Reports, which says that, despite its potential benefits, precision medicine is not currently an “accessible reality” for most patients. "How can we deliver on the promise of precision medicine in oncology and beyond? A practical roadmap for action" (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hsr2.1349) issues a call for action to move away from siloed efforts towards a more practical and multisectoral collaborative approach that puts the patient at the center.
The potential of precision medicine approaches to transform patients' lives has been best demonstrated in the cancer setting, but also has benefits in therapeutic areas beyond oncology. The paper highlights the need to realize the promise of precision medicine and notes the barriers to its implementation in practice. These include fragmentation of the precision medicine landscape, siloed approaches to address shared challenges, unwarranted variation in availability and access to precision medicine, lack of standardization, and limited understanding of patients' experience and needs throughout the precision medicine pathway.
The paper outlines how “solution-driven, innovative thinking” is required to overcome these barriers. According to the authors, diverse, intersectoral multi stakeholder collaboration - which views the patient as an equal partner - is necessary to develop a co-created methodology to make the shared goal of making precision medicine “an accessible and sustainable reality”.
About FT3
From Testing to Targeted Treatments (FT3), which was established in 2020, is a global, open, collaborative program to make precision medicine a reality for all those who could benefit from it. By identifying and adopting best practice approaches, the aim is to reduce duplication and identify synergies across disparate but complementary efforts, bringing them together to act as an incubator and accelerator for precision medicine. It also seeks to close gaps and tailor the approach to the relevant geography, using global learnings to have a local impact. The ultimate goal is to create user-friendly, translatable resources, learnings, and a movement to enable patients to benefit from the most appropriate care at the right time.
