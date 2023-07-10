Oral Care Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oral Care Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oral Care Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s oral care market forecast, the oral care global market size is predicted to reach a value of $58.56 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

Increased awareness of dental health care is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest oral care market share. Major oral care market leaders include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Unilever , Sunstar Suisse, Lion Corporation, Dr Fresh, Dentaid Research Center, Koninklijke Philips NV, Oral-B Laboratories.

Oral Care Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Toothpaste, Mouth Wash and Rinse, Teeth Whitening, Dental Floss, Tooth Brush, Orthodontic Wax

2) By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-Based

3) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

This type of care is crucial for maintaining good oral health, lowering the risk of infection and inflammation in the oral cavity, and preventing systemic infection from the oral cavity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Oral Care Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Oral Care Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

