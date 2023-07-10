Guide on the integration of IDPs into local communities
The Eastern Europe Foundation, has developed and published a practical guide for communities hosting Ukrainians displaced by Russian aggression, with the support of the EU. This guide is designed to provide a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities brought by changes in the community.
The manual, in particular, presents methods and tools for identifying the needs of different groups, effective ways to communicate with new residents and build inter-municipal partnerships to support and integrate IDPs.