War in Ukraine: Council of the EU and European Parliament strike a deal on boosting ammunition and missile production in the EU

On 7 July, the Council of the European Union reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament representatives on the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP).

The agreed regulation will urgently mobilise €500 million from the EU budget to increase production capacity for missiles and ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition. In doing so, the third track of the plan agreed by the Council in March 2023 to secure the long-term increase in European ammunition production to the benefit of Ukraine and EU member states will be implemented.

“This is yet another proof of the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, strengthening the EU’s defence technological and industrial base, and ultimately ensuring the long term security and defence of EU citizens,” said Margarita Robles, Spanish Minister of Defence.

The provisional agreement must now be endorsed by the Council and the Parliament and formally adopted by both institutions. Signature and entry into force is foreseen to take place before the end of July.

