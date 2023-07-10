Green Tires Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Green Tires Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Green Tires Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Green Tires Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the green tires market research. As per TBRC’s green tires market forecast, the green tires market size is predicted to reach a value of $157.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in environmental awareness among consumers is driving the green tires market demand. Europe is expected to hold the largest green tires market share. Major green tires market leaders include Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Continental, Hankook, Pirelli, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire, Nokian Tyres Plc., ZC Rubber, Sailun Tires.

Green Tires Market Segments

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

2) By Application: On-Road, Off-Road

3) By Size: <10 Inch, 10-20 Inch, 20-30 Inch

4) By Sales Channel: Aftermarket, OEM

This type of tire refers to a round-shaped part of an automotive tire that has all of its components assembled and is made of environmentally friendly rubber but has not yet been cured or given treads. When compared to other tyres such as semi-aromatic, styrene-butadiene rubbers or polycyclic hydrocarbons, green tyres improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

