Green Tires Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Green Tires Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Green Tires Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the green tires market research. As per TBRC’s green tires market forecast, the green tires market size is predicted to reach a value of $157.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in environmental awareness among consumers is driving the green tires market demand. Europe is expected to hold the largest green tires market share. Major green tires market leaders include Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Continental, Hankook, Pirelli, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire, Nokian Tyres Plc., ZC Rubber, Sailun Tires.

Green Tires Market Segments
1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
2) By Application: On-Road, Off-Road
3) By Size: <10 Inch, 10-20 Inch, 20-30 Inch
4) By Sales Channel: Aftermarket, OEM

This type of tire refers to a round-shaped part of an automotive tire that has all of its components assembled and is made of environmentally friendly rubber but has not yet been cured or given treads. When compared to other tyres such as semi-aromatic, styrene-butadiene rubbers or polycyclic hydrocarbons, green tyres improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

