Global Steel Wire Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Steel Wire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the steel wire market research. As per TBRC’s steel wire market forecast, the steel wire market size is predicted to reach a value of $116.48 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.

Growing demand for high-rise buildings is expected to drive the growth of the steel wires market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest steel wire market share. Major players in the steel wire market include JFE Steel Corporation, Bekaert SA, Tata Steel Limited, Kobe Steel Limited, The Heico Companies, Ferrier Nord, Chung Woo Rope Co. Ltd., Fasten Group, Gustav Wolf GmbH, Bharat Wire Ropes Limited., Certex Svenska AB, DaeChang Steel, Kiswire Inc., Mahadev Industries, Mazzella Companies, Shinko Wire Company Ltd., SWR Ltd., Metallia U.S.A. LLC, Republic Steel, King Steel, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills Inc., North American Stainless, Global Steel Wire.

Steel Wire Market Segments

1) By Type: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel

2) By Thickness: 0.01 mm to 0.8 mm, 0.8 mm to 1.6 mm, 1.6 mm to 4 mm, 4 mm and above

3) By Form: Non Rope, Rope

4) By End-use: Construction, Automotive, Energy, Agriculture, Industrial

These types of wires refer to steel products such as tubes and pipes from iron and steel, shapes drawn through rolling or drawing of purchased iron or steel, and draw steel wire. These types of wires manufacturing consists of different sizes, diameters, and strengths that are used for the purpose and survival of several types of equipment.

