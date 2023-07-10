Siding Market Size Expected To Reach $114 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Siding Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s siding market forecast, the siding market size is predicted to reach a value of $114.97 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1% through the forecast period.

The high durability and ability to enhance the aesthetic appearance of buildings are driving the siding market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest siding market share. Major players in the siding market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Westlake Chemical, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Etex Group, Boral Limited, James Hardie Industries PLC, Nichiha Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, SHERA, Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Kingspan, Ply Gem, Lixil Group Corporation.

Siding Market Segments
1) By Material: Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Metal, Stucco, Concrete And Stone, Brick, Wood, Other Materials
2) By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Offices, Other End-Users
3) By Application: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance

This type of material refers to protective materials attached to the exterior of a wall. Siding helps protect against exposure to elements, prevents heat loss, and helps improve the aesthetic of a building. This type of material improves the aesthetic appeal of a building, along with properties such as durability and safety from extreme weathering has also driven the residential sector.

