Organic Tea Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2022-2031 with The Newman's Own, Organic India Pvt. Ltd

Organic Tea Market

The expansion of the global organic tea market is fueled by the benefits of organic tea for health, such as weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional content

Rise in the working population across the world, growing retail channels, and increase in demand for products that are ready to use drive the global organic tea market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic Tea Market," The Organic Tea Market Size was at $905.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. One of the most consumed drinks, organic tea is typically produced by boiling or brewing dried Camellia sinensis plant leaves. Black tea, which is popular in western countries and organic green tea, which is popular in Asian nations, are the two main varieties of organic tea.

A permanent source of water, enough shelter, free-draining soil with a pH range of 5 to 5.8, strict limits for the number of pesticides put on plantations, and careful site selection are all part of organic tea care and husbandry management. Commercial consumption of organic tea is now rising to close the gap between out-of-home tea and coffee consumption. The two largest producers of tea are China and India, which are also big players on the international market.

The Coca-Cola Company, R.C. Bigelow, Inc., ITO EN, LTD., YOGI TEA GmbH, NUMI, INC., Vahdam Teas Private Limited, Hlssen & Lyon GmbH, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Associated British Foods PLC, HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC., Unilever PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Shangri-La Tea Company, Inc., Barrys Tea, Tazo Tea Company, Stash Tea Company, Newman's Own, Inc., The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited, PepsiCo, Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

By type, the green tea segment held more than two-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The oolong tea segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% throughout the forecast period. The black tea segment is also assessed through the study.

The region that dominated the global organic tea market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Health-related products are becoming more popular among consumers in China, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Compared to regular tea, organic tea is seen as being healthier. Herbal and green tea are becoming more and more popular as ways to enhance one's health and appearance.

According to Organic Tea Market Trends by AMR exporters in both developed and developing nations faced a number of difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The implementation of lockdown and curfew procedures on a global scale had an impact on both domestic and foreign manufacture of organic tea, which in turn hindered market expansion. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the Organic Tea Market Demand in 2020 as a result of decreased company sales and operations being suspended.

By packaging, the plastic containers segment held around one-third of the global organic tea market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The paper boards segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period. The aluminum tin segment is also analyzed in the report.

On the basis of packaging, the Organic Tea Market Analysis is divided into plastic containers, aluminum tins, paper boards, and others. The plastic containers segment of Organic Tea Market Growth is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Plastic containers are commonly available for tea storage and are a popular choice. Consumers frequently purchase tea in plastic containers because they come in a range of forms and sizes.

