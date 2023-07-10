Asia E-Learning Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2030

Asia E-Learning Market

Increased adoption of e-learning methods, owing to its ease of operation and lower cost, propels Asia's E-learning market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the APAC E-learning market was estimated at $38.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $162.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Remote learning trends enforced by the pandemic and the rise in the adoption of smartphone and cellular technology are the major factors that drive the growth of the Asia E-learning/online Learning market. On the other hand, lower interaction with fellow learners and peers and the need for higher self-motivation and proper time management skills among learners impede growth to some extent. However, the time and cost-effectiveness of e-learning and more personalized learning prospects are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Online Learning Market in Asia (Pre and Post-Analysis):

• In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia e-learning market has established a positive correlation strongly supported by four major factors including technology, government initiatives, blended learning, and penetration rate.

• The shutdown of colleges, schools, and other learning mediums during COVID-19 pandemic created multiple opportunities for e-learning, thereby increasing its adoption among the people.

The Asia E-learning market is analyzed across providers, modes, courses, and end user. Based on provider, the content segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The services segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on mode, the cloud segment contributed to around three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. In addition, the same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also studies on-premise segment.

Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the market. Simultaneously, the market across India would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Japan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

The key market players analyzed in the Asia E-learning market report include Adobe Systems Inc., Aptra Inc., Articulate Global Inc., and Certpoint Systems Inc,. Cisco Systems Inc, Citrix Education Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporate, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

