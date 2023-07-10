Drug Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Drug Screening Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Drug Screening Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the drug screening market research. As per TBRC’s drug screening market forecast, the drug screening market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.29 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.1% through the forecast period.
Growing drug and alcohol consumption is driving the drug screening market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Alere, OraSure, Alfa Scientific Designs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Drägerwerk, LifeLoc, Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Intoximeters, Sciteck Inc., Synens SAS.
Drug Screening Market Segments
1) By Products: Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Other Products
2) By Sample Type: Oral Fluid Sample, Hair Sample, Urine Sample, Breath Sample, Other Sample Types
3) By End User: Drug Testing Laboratories, Workplaces, Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals, Drug Treatment Centers, Individual Users, Pain Management Centers, Schools and Colleges
This type of screening is an approach used for drug testing, identified and optimized for clinical trials used in the analysis of blood, urine, hair, or saliva to detect the presence of chemicals and pollutants and other illicit substance left in the body as a result of drug usage.
