Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Chemical Surface Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the chemical surface treatment market analysis. As per TBRC’s chemical surface treatment market forecast, the chemical surface treatment market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.59 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3% through the forecast period.

The rising automotive industry is expected to propel the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest chemical surface treatment market share. Major players in the chemical surface treatment market leaders include Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Nippon Paint Co Ltd., Nihon Parkerizing Co Ltd., NOF Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Chemetall Inc., PPG Industries, Solvay SA, Element Solutions Inc.,, Advanced Chemical Company, Houghton International Inc., OC Oerlikon, McGean-Rohco Inc., JCU CORPORATION, Quaker Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Metal Finishing Technologies.

Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segments

1) By Type: Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Other Types

2) By Base Material: Metals, Plastics, Other Base Materials

3) By Application: Metals Coloring, Corrosion Inhibitors, Post Treatment, Pretreatments Cleaners, Pretreatment Conditioners, Decorative, Planting, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Building And Construction, Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Non-Ferrous Metal, Household Appliances

This type of surface treatment refers to a process applied to the surface of a material to add functions such as rust and wear resistance. The primary objective of surface treatment is to improve corrosion and wear resistance on various types of parts before final assembly and commissioning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

