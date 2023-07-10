Dr. Victoria Mondloch Who Will Discuss Hormone Balancing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria J Mondloch has more than 35 years of experience in private practice with the bulk of it focused on wellness. She blends traditional medicine with alternative health modalities to help people stay out of hospitals, avoid select medications with scary side effects, and feel more vital and youthful. She also emphasizes lifestyle changes for optimal health. She has made a name for herself in the field of hormone balancing, a subject many other practitioners pass on, and an area of health management that affects many other aspects of disease, particularly as we age.

Dr. Mondloch has written two books about the changes our hormones go through as women reach certain life stages. It is a subject of high interest to women, yet also applicable to men (don’t worry guys, the men’s book is coming soon!). Of course, women facing menopause are known to experience certain symptoms, say night sweats or changes in libido, yet balancing hormones can impact many other areas of wellness: improved sleep, better short -term memory, healthy skin/less skin rash; even less muscle cramps and less restless leg syndrome. And further, improvements in GERD, even reducing the risk of heart disease and some cancers! Hormones regulate EVERY facet of our physical, emotional and mental health and well-being. Mondloch likens hormones to the four legs of a chair, when all are sturdy and levelled, we are happy and in balance, but if any one leg is compromised, the chair will come crashing down. That puts you on the floor looking up and saying\: what just happened?

“The most prominent changes come in our 50’s, but hormones can wreak havoc in our 30s and even earlier. Many of the hormonal shifts in women have accelerated due to changes in our diet, lifestyle and even toxins in the environment,” Mondloch notes.

In her upcoming shows, Dr. Mondloch will explain the various hormone-secreting glands in the body and what they control. She will discuss the hormone symptoms worksheet found in Chapter 5 of her book Full Bloom, and how she uses it to help clients evaluate themselves so they can better discuss matters with their doctors. She will also discuss the subtle differences between approaches to wellness used by Western medicine and alternative wellness providers, and hey, why can’t we put them both together.

Mondloch will further introduce the topic: The Fragmentation of Medicine. There was a time when hormone disorders (e.g., Diabetes or low Testosterone) were something a general practitioner would oversee, but today the trend is a trip to the Urologist or Endocrinologist. She feels the waiting times and lack of communication between these specialists and their primary care doctor, even in an era of electronic records, can affect a patient adversely.

Tune in to hear more of Victoria Mondloch’s expert advice on timely and provocative health and wellness subjects.

Close Up Radio will feature Victoria J Mondloch in Interviews with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesdays in July at 12:00 noon—on the 11th, 18th and 25th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

For more information on Dr. Mondloch and the hormone subject, e-mail vmondloch@wi.rr.com