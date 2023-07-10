PHILIPPINES, July 10 - Press Release

July 10, 2023 'Huwag puro Maharlika': Koko urges PBBM to address water shortage and El Niño in SONA As the country grapples with a recurring water shortage and the looming threat of El Niño, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called upon the President to prioritize long-term measures to tackle these pressing issues in his upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA). "Huwag puro Maharlika Investment Fund," Pimentel quipped. Pimentel emphasized the urgent need to address the water crisis and mitigate the impact of El Niño, particularly on agricultural productivity and farmers, the most vulnerable to El Niño. "The adverse effects of water shortage and El Niño have far-reaching consequences on various sectors of the economy. Past droughts and water crises have caused a significant toll on the economy, business, agriculture, power generation, public health, and natural resources, among others," Pimentel said. Citing a study by Columbia University, Pimentel said that the El Niño event of 1997/98 left 70% of the country experiencing devastating drought conditions. Pimentel cited the statement by the Union Bank of the Philippines, Inc. Chief Economist Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion that a strong El Niño event could lead to national GDP losses of up to $3.3 billion. "These staggering economic implications highlight the importance of proactive and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of the water crisis and El Niño. It is crucial for the President to use the State of the Nation Address as a platform to present long-term strategies and sustainable solutions that can mitigate the effects of water shortage and El Niño," Pimentel said. In March 2023, the President himself acknowledged the gravity of the water crisis, stating that 11 million families lack access to clean water as the dry season approaches. "The concerns about the impending water shortage and El Niño phenomenon were made earlier. Ano na ang ginawang hakbang ng gobyerno?" Pimentel said. "As I said before, the government should take an anticipatory approach and not merely be passive in addressing these challenges," he added. The United Nations World Meteorological Organization officially declared the emergence of El Niño conditions in the Tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, with a 90 percent probability of it persisting until the second half of 2024. Pimentel also appealed to the public to conserve water and electricity during this critical period. "These problems need immediate attention and concerted efforts from both the government and the public. I implore each of us to conserve water," he said.