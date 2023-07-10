Global Car Air Purifier Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the car air purifier market research. As per TBRC’s car air purifier market forecast, the car air purifier market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.3 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.5% through the forecast period.

The significant pollution levels in the atmosphere are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest car air purifier market share. Major players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M, Purafill, Ionkini Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd., ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Kent Ro Systems Ltd., Livpure Private Limited, Airbus Electronic Technology.

Car Air Purifier Market Segments
This type of air purifier refers to a small unit that is made up of multifibre cotton and engineered or paper-based material. This type of air purifier is used to attain pure air flow and remove bad odor. It is used to filter the air inside the car, ensure pure air flow and protect passengers from contaminants in the air they breathe.

