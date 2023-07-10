Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive tire pressure monitoring system market analysis. As per TBRC’s automotive tire pressure monitoring system market forecast, the automotive tire pressure monitoring system market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.74 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.3% through the forecast period.

The growing number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the market over the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest automotive tire pressure monitoring system market share. Major players in the market include Continental AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., Denso Corporation, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., ATEQ TPMS, Alligator Ventilfabrik GmbH, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Doran Manufacturing.

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segments
1) By Type: Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS
2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
3) By Sales Channel Type: OEM, Aftermarket

This type of tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system that monitors the tire's internal air pressure and gives real-time data on tyre pressure. It also helps to warn the driver about the underinflated tires. These are used to monitor the pressure of tyres in vehicles using pressure sensors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

