Global Automotive Sensors Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive sensors market research. As per TBRC’s automotive sensors market forecast, the automotive sensors market size is predicted to reach a value of $48.05 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.2% through the forecast period.

The rising adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive sensors market share. Major players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., ELMOS Semiconductor SE, Aptiv plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., CTS Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Automotive Sensors Market Segments

1) By Type: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Speed Sensors, Level/Position Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Gas Sensors, Inertial Sensors

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

3) By Technology: Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

4) By Application Type: Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, Other Applications

These types of sensors are used to detect, transmit, analyse, record, and display information about the vehicle's internal and external surroundings. These types of sensors are intelligent sensors that monitor the vehicle's condition and either provide information to the user or automatically make the required changes to the vehicle. These types of sensors check incoming air temperature, fuel-air mixture, manifold pressure, wheel speed, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Sensors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

