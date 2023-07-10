Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,085 in the last 365 days.

Novotech Presents Technical Session on Clinical Trial Success Factors at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2023

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, Korea, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities will present a technical session at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2023 for biotechs planning regional or global trials.

Novotech’s Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Services Yooni Kim will open the session which will be followed by presentations from senior Novotech experts.

  • “Pre-Clinical requirements for successful clinical trial entry” – presented by Dr. Babaji Yadav, Associate Director and Principal Toxicologist, Novotech Drug Development Consulting
  • “Successful global clinical trial solutions for biotechs” – presented by HyunKyoung Kim, Project Director, Novotech

Then a panel discussion will follow lead by Yooni Kim, and featuring biotech leaders and Novotech sector specialists.

Technical Session by Novotech
Time: 3.10pm (Korea)
Date: 12 July, 2023

Book a meeting with the Novotech team here or attend the Technical Session.

The conference which is hosted by Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization and supported by The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants, 250 companies, 400 exhibitors and features more than 20 conference sessions.

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Novotech has been awarded a range of significant industry awards including a CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2022 award, and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed more than 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 34 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact


Media Contact
David James
communications@novotech-cro.com
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
Asia: +65 3159 3427

Primary Logo

You just read:

Novotech Presents Technical Session on Clinical Trial Success Factors at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more