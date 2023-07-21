Tele-Intensive Care Market Size Expected To Reach $10.72 Billion By 2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tele-Intensive Care Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s tele-intensive care market forecast, the tele-intensive care market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global tele-intensive care market industry is due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest tele-intensive care market share. Major tele-intensive care companies include INTeLeICU, Philips (VISICU), Apollo TeleHealth Services, Inova, Advanced ICU Care, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).
Tele-Intensive Care Market Segments
● By Type: Centralized Models, Decentralized Models, Other Types
● By Component: Hardware Computer System, Software
● By Type of Management: Intensivist, Open, Co-Managed, Open with Consultant, Other Management Types
● By Geography: Asia-Pacific , South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tele-intensive care is defined as remote technology that connects patients in distance intensive care units (ICUs) through real-time audio, visual, and electronic means, through which health information is exchanged from one site to another via electronic communications to track a patient’s clinical health status with off-site clinical resources.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Tele-Intensive Care Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Tele-Intensive Care Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
