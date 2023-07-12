MARION Maternity is Quietly Dressing Some of the Most Powerful Women in America

MARION Creates Luxury Maternity Workwear for the Courtroom and Boardroom.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MARION, the luxury maternity brand that emerged on the fashion scene in 2022, is revolutionizing the way pregnant and nursing women dress for work. Founded by Joy O'Renick, a former education executive, MARION specializes in providing elevated maternity clothes for professional women. Despite their status as a young brand, MARION has quickly attracted a remarkable clientele of powerful moms-to-be.

A glance at MARION's website reveals the vision behind the company. When founder Joy O’Renick was pregnant, she struggled to find the maternity work clothes she needed. Surprised, she began surveying successful working moms about where to find great maternity office wear. The unanimous response: we can’t find it either.

One high-achieving woman after another shared with O’Renick stories of feeling diminished and judged professionally because they couldn't find appropriate maternity and nursing workwear. The more formal the occupation (think courtroom and C-suite), the fewer the available options.

“It was shocking that these accomplished and resourceful women were being stymied by something as basic as getting dressed for work because almost nobody was making clothes for them,” O’Renick recalls. She realized that this seemingly small issue has significant implications for gender equity. If highly successful women are perceived as unprofessional or less committed during pregnancy due simply to a lack of available clothing options, what damage is inflicted on their career status and future opportunities? Unwilling to accept this paradigm, O'Renick took action - and MARION was born.

It turns out, O'Renick's confidence in the market for maternity workwear was well-founded. Professional mamas-to-be in North America, Europe, and Asia are now wearing MARION’s corporate maternity line, and office staples like maternity pencil skirts and nursing dresses sell out quickly. MARION’s collection can now be purchased at their website, at online retailers like Figure 8 Moms, and in brick-and-mortars like San Francisco’s Nest Maternity.

Expecting mamas' relief at finding the maternity office wear they need is evident on MARION’s reviews pages:

“Finding a maternity suit is not easy, but this is one I will definitely be able to wear in court and feel confident while wearing it.” - Lauren F., Atlanta, GA

“Have been looking for a [boardroom] dress made with excellent quality for a long time and so pleased to have found a company that prides themselves in that.” - Amy E., Alberta, Canada

“It’s nice to have professional clothing you don’t have to stress about when there are so many other things to think about.” - Jennifer H., Corvallis, OR

Although MARION keeps their client list confidential, a bit of online image searching reveals an impressive array of congresswomen, executives, lawyers, federal officials, and entrepreneurs who choose MARION’s designs for public and professional appearances. “Easily 50% of our customers are pregnant lawyers,” O’Renick says, “and 100% of our customers are powerful, smart women who are great at what they do. I feel fortunate that MARION is able to dress this exceptional group.”

MARION's designs are marked by femininity, elegance, and luxury. Many of their dresses would fit in equally well at the office or at a stylish baby shower. Corporette calls MARION’s styles something "I’d wear even when I’m not expecting.”

Unlike most maternity brands, MARION offers a full line of petite maternity clothes. They’re also adding to their extended size offerings with each new collection. According to O’Renick, “MARION understands that powerful mothers come in all heights and sizes, and we’re dedicated to ensuring all of them have access to beautiful corporate maternity wear."

MARION is transforming the maternity landscape, empowering women to maintain their confidence, style, and success in the workplace throughout pregnancy and nursing. Boss mamas across the globe take note: MARION.

MARION's mission is to fill the void of elevated, sustainable workwear for maternity & nursing. The brand is dedicated to meeting women where power and femininity intersect. MARION empowers women to be effortlessly confident at work during every stage of maternity. MARION is sold at their online store; on Figure 8 Moms, an international maternity e-retailer serving mamas for 20+ years; at online wholesalers Faire and Range Me; and at Nest Maternity, a brick and mortar maternity store in San Fransisco, among others.