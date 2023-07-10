Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Michael Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him in demand as a keynote speaker and leadership advisor. Mike Armour’s areas of emphasis have included management, cultural transformation, strategic business growth, and shaping high trust organizations. His insights into the executive mindset are invaluable and have earned him numerous honors including best-selling author.

This month Doctor Mike is going to focus on what makes highly successful people tick, including feeling a true sense of elation about one’s work, strategic goals, and life. Dr. Mike calls this Finding Joy in the Game and in his July episodes he will talk about how to recognize joy, how to find it, and how to maintain it, particularly when it comes to career choices and momentum.

As a business coach with many years of experience counseling C-Suite Executives, Doctor Mike knows that success has many measurements. That feeling of pure joy about your situation and pursuits is certainly one of them. Conducting business with integrity, earning the trust and respect of a team, and living out one’s principles and core values (personal/organizational) are also key components of success.

Before closing out this sizzling summer month, Dr. Mike will touch upon Success at Every Stage of the Game, and just what those stages comprise. He will advise listeners on how to end the struggle and find joy, maintaining our zeal as we advance and grow in business sectors.

A wise man once said, “The joy we feel has little to do with our circumstances and everything to do with our focus.” As an operational “captain” who has more than once brought a company forward from the brink, a reliable leader and coach, a stirring speaker, and a man of the ministry, Dr. Mike promotes that better than anyone. So, stay in during the hazy days and listen to his latest talk radio series. And while you’re hunkered in, read a copy of his renowned book: Leadership and the Power of Trust.

