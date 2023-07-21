Population Health Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Population Health Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s population health management market forecast, the population health management market size is predicted to reach a value of $99.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global population health management market industry is due to the rising demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by healthcare shareholders. North America region is expected to hold the largest population health management market share. Major population health management companies include Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Arcadia, Athenahealth Inc., Citra Health Solutions, Conifer Health Solutions, Cotiviti Inc.
Population Health Management Market Segments
● By Component: Software, Service
● By Mode Of Delivery: On Premise, Cloud-Based
● By End-User: Providers, Payers, Other End-Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Population health management refers to the process of improving the clinical health outcomes of a defined group of individuals through patient engagement and improved care coordination, and is supported by financial and care models. Population health management is used to improve the health outcomes of a group by identifying and monitoring patients.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Population Health Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Population Health Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Population Health Management Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
