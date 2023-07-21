Global Microgrid Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Microgrid Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Microgrid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s microgrid market forecast, the microgrid market size is predicted to reach a value of $32.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global microgrid market industry is due to the growing adoption of microgrids for rural electrification. North America region is expected to hold the largest microgrid market share. Major microgrid companies include are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc.

Microgrid Market Segments

● By Type: AC Microgrids, DC Microgrids, Hybrid

● By Connectivity: Grid Connected, Off-grid Connected

● By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

● By Application: Remote Systems, Institutional Buildings, Commercial Utility

● By End User: Commercial And Industrial, Institutes And Campuses, Military

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The microgrid refer to a local energy grid with control capability, that can disconnect from the traditional grid and operate autonomously. A microgrid is a self-contained energy system that serves a specific geographic area, such as a college campus, hospital, business center, or neighbourhood. Microgrids can strengthen grid resilience and help mitigate grid disturbances by operating while the main grid is down, as well as serve as a grid resource for faster system response and recovery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Microgrid Market Trends And Strategies

4. Microgrid Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Microgrid Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

