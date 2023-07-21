Online/Virtual Fitness Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Online/Virtual Fitness Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the online or virtual fitness market size is predicted to reach $76.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 36.9%.
The growth in the online or virtual fitness market is due to rising penetration of smart devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest online or virtual fitness market share. Major players in the online or virtual fitness market include ClassPass Inc., FITBIT, Inc., Fitness On Demand, Les Mills International Ltd., Navigate Wellbeing Solutions.
Online/Virtual Fitness Market Segments
• By Device Type: Smart TV, Smartphones, Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets
• By End User: Professional Gyms, Sports Institutes, Defense Institutes, Educational Institutions, Corporate Institutions, Individuals
• By Revenue Model: Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid
• By Geography: The global online or virtual fitness market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Online or virtual fitness is the fusion of fitness with technology. Online fitness is when a coach or personal trainer provides people with fitness coaching through the internet. Online or virtual fitness is provided through training videos offered through an app or online dashboard run by the coach.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Characteristics
3. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Trends And Strategies
4. Online/Virtual Fitness Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Size And Growth
……
27. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
